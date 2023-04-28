Kevin Proctor future latest as Wakefield Trinity star battles for Super League safety

IF there is one Super League side not really enjoying their rugby league in 2023 then it is Wakefield Trinity.

The West Yorkshire side have yet to win a game this season and have already endured five nillings.

Following the departure of a number of key men at the end of 2022, including David Fifita, Tinirau Arona, Jacob Miller and Bill Tupou, Wakefield brought in the likes of Renouf Atoni, Kevin Proctor and Morgan Smith.

So far, the new combinations have struggled to gain any kind of consistency and Trinity find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Super League table under new head coach Mark Applegarth.

That being said, Proctor, who signed just a one-year deal with Wakefield before joining the club from Australia, is still enjoying his time in the UK, according to his agent, Chris Orr.

“As far as I know he is enjoying his time there,” Orr told League Express.

“He’s got his kids over there at the moment. Of course the footy isn’t going to plan but he is enjoying it.

“If you go on his instagram, he has got his kids and his partner enjoying the lifestyle in England. It’s something different. The football isn’t obviously going as great as possible.”

Will the 34-year-old stay beyond the 2023 Super League season?

“I don’t know, it’s a good question,” Orr confessed. “It will come down to his body, and is he still enjoying his footy.

“I’m over there in a couple of weeks for the Magic Weekend so I will speak to him then.”

Wakefield are still looking for their first win of the campaign.