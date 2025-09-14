Kris Welham signs of at Sheffield Eagles with a win over Barrow Raiders

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 26 BARROW RAIDERS 12

DAN FOWLER, Steel City Stadium, Sunday

SHEFFIELD EAGLES ended a turbulent season by completing the double over Barrow Raiders.

The headline act was Kris Welham on career appearance 450, notching a try thanks to a very unselfish Ryan Millar as well as a penalty goal with almost the last kick.

Sheffield broke the deadlock on nine minutes. Welham went agonisingly close to a memorable early score but just one tackle later, second rower Connor Bower turned into a half back as his grubber couldn’t be dealt with and Millar swooped. Makeshift kicker Joel Farrell couldn’t convert from the touchline but it was certainly a solid enough start for Craig Lingard’s men.

Barrow did have the territory to answer back moments later but a big challenge from Farrell and company put paid to that particular effort.

When the Raiders had an attacking platform, they did give Sheffield something to think about – whether that be with ball in hand and or on the boot. A goal-line dropout came calling on 20 minutes but the visitors weren’t able to deal with the short option as Welham claimed and the Eagles cleared the danger.

Jack Bussey was proving to be a thorn in the Raiders side during the first period. A big man with tricky footwork, he got through the Barrow line and had Brad Gallagher in support and the Oldham loanee looked odds-on to score but a last-gasp challenge saw the ball come loose. A goal-line dropout was the result but the four points that went begging soon became irrelevant. The following set saw Will Oakes and Billy Walkley combine for the latter to go over in the corner. Farrell nailed the conversion for 10-0, the half-time scoreline.

Barrow came out of the blocks firing in the second period and they got their reward when a sharp Aidan Doolan burst was supported by Brad Walker to go over for his first try of the day. The ever reliable Ryan Shaw converted.

Sheffield’s response was impressive. Despite having the opportunity to go for two points in front of the sticks, the hosts decided to tap-and-go to great effect. Winger Millar completed his brace but the conversion attempt from Farrell went wide, still a two-score lead for Sheffield at 14-6.

Just after the hour mark, Millar showed just how good a teammate he is. Declining the chance of completing his hat-trick with a walk-in, he looped a pass over a number of defenders into the hands of Welham to score on a monumental day for the fans’ favourite. The centre couldn’t convert, but he’d have another chance later.

Eagles second rower Bower got through a gap in the Raiders defence to all but seal the win for the hosts with a try on 66 minutes, Farrell’s conversion putting 18 points between the sides.

Barrow had a topsy-turvy couple of moments late on as Alex Bishop was sinbinned for dissent but the next set saw Shane Toal intercept and go 80 metres before being brought down. Walker completed his brace by finishing off an easy score, Shaw converted for 24-12 with four minutes remaining.

The Raiders couldn’t field Danny Craven’s kick off and then the goal-line dropout didn’t go ten metres, leaving Welham with the perfect chance to convert. He did just that from bang in front, ending his career and the Eagles’ season in perfect fashion.

GAMESTAR: Jack Bussey was all-action for the Eagles and deservedly their Man of the Match.

GAMEBREAKER: Connor Bower’s try on 66 minutes put enough breathing room between the sides as Sheffield ended 2025 with a win

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

1 Matty Marsh

21 Ryan Millar

3 Kris Welham

33 Will Oakes

29 Billy Walkley

9 Corey Johnson

37 Danny Craven

30 Martyn Reilly

32 Harry Bowes

20 Lewis Peachey

11 Connor Bower

12 Joel Farrell

18 Jack Bussey

Subs (all used)

8 Eddie Battye

14 Reiss Butterworth

25 Jayden Billy

36 Brad Gallagher

Tries: Millar (9, 51), Walkley (34), Welham (62), Bower (66)

Goals: Farrell 2/4, Welham 1/2

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

17 Ryan Shaw

18 Curtis Teare

5 Shane Toal

4 Luke Broadbent

6 Brad Walker

22 Alex Bishop

23 Joe Bullock

9 Josh Wood

8 Tom Walker

11 Ellis Robson

24 Jarrad Stack

21 Finn McMillan

Subs (all used)

12 James Greenwood

16 Charlie Emslie

25 Aidan Doolan

32 Ryan Brown

Tries: Walker (45, 75)

Goals: Shaw 2/2

Sinbin: Bishop (73) – dissent

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0; 10-6, 14-6, 18-6, 24-6, 24-12, 26-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Jack Bussey

Raiders: Brad Walker

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 10-0

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 777