Kruise Leeming to bring ‘different dynamic’ to Catalans Dragons after ‘gutting’ exit

JOEL TOMKINS is excited by what Kruise Leeming will bring to Catalans Dragons this season as part of a fresh midfield axis.

The French club faltered badly last term, Steve McNamara exiting in May and Les Dracs missing out on the play-offs.

But Tomkins has now enjoyed his first full pre-season as head coach, having initially stepped up from assistant, and he is buoyed by what he’s seen.

The ex-dual code England international managed to get former Leeds Rhinos hooker and Grand Final winner Leeming from Wigan Warriors in as part of a late swap deal involving Oli Partington.

And with ex-St Helens scrum-half Lewis Dodd joining after a year with South Sydney and Australian stand-off Toby Sexton also in from the NRL, it’s clear why there’s reason for optimism again in Perpignan.

“It’s very exciting. Obviously, Kruise has come in and has only been with us a few weeks,” said Tomkins.

“He’s probably going to give us a different dynamic around the midfield.

“I was really gutted to lose Oli. I suppose the silver lining for us is Kruise and the way the game is going to be refereed this year; all indications are that we’re going to get much quicker rucks.

“Having two real quality nines there with Da Costa and Kruise will definitely improve us.

“Kruise has been great. And Toby [Sexton] and Doddy are getting on like a house on fire. They’re really close. They’re working really well together.”