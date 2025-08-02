Lancashire demolish Yorkshire in Women’s Origin

YORKSHIRE 8 LANCASHIRE 50

ARINDAM REJ, Craven Park, Saturday

GRACE BANKS bagged two tries in an impressive performance for Lancashire as they enjoyed a comfortable win over Yorkshire in Women’s Origin.

Her Wigan team-mate Eva Hunter also picked up a brace of tries as Lancashire gave a classy display containing well-worked tries on the way to the 50-point mark.

Banks shone at full-back and in the halves as her team took control in the early stages of the game then looked likely winners throughout. With Jodie Cunningham out for Lancashire after suffering a hamstrung problem in training on Wednesday, her St Helens’ team-mate Emily Rudge also deserved credit for the part she played in filling the void.

The contest gave players a late chance to stake a claim to be picked in the England squad to play Wales in Neath on Saturday August 9 – and there were many who performed well.

Yorkshire had got off to a flying start when current Woman of Steel Georgie Dagger produced a well-judged kick that was pounced on by Phoebe Hook to finish, 70 seconds into the game.

But Lancashire hit back quickly as Hunter made a piercing run and skipped beyond would-be tacklers to score in the left-hand corner. And that blow was the first of three Lancashire tries in quick succession, during an all-action start to the game, as the Red Rose county’s players showed the best possible response to the early set-back.

Anna Davies planted the ball down in the right-hand corner, capitalising on Katie Mottershead’s good work in the build-up, for the second Lancashire try. And the visitors’ momentum continued when Eboni Partington burst forward then offloaded to Banks who evaded Yorkshire’s defence to touch down.

Yorkshire did not cave in, in the aftermath of that flurry of tries, though, creating some spells of pressure, but they fell further behind as half-time approached when Banks spun out a pass for Partington to go down the left flank and escape Tamzin Renouf before finishing. And there was another blow before the interval when Partington charged forward again then teed up Molly Jones to arrow over for a try by the posts.

Caitlin Casey was into the halves in a home team reorganisation as the second half started. But the familiar first-half issue of ill-discipline soon hampered them. Their spirits were lifted though as Casey’s kick caused problems and set up some dangerous field position. That led to a try as Ruby Walker picked out Ebony Stead who surged through a gap and touched down near the right flank.

Lancashire extended their lead again when a sweeping right-to-left move ended in Banks dummying then setting up Rachael Woosey to go over. To make it worse for their opposition, influential Isabel Rowe also added a tricky-looking conversion attempt.

Rowe’s afternoon got even better with a zig-zagging run that led to a try for her, giving the impactful Beri Salihi a straightforward conversion effort to take the score to 40. And there was no respite after that as Banks went on a long-distance dash to add another try.

The 50-mark was reached in the closing stages by Lancashire as Banks delivered for Hunter to go over, then Salihi added the two points.

GAMESTAR: Grace Banks dashed over for two tries of her own and was a key player in other big moments for Lancashire.

GAMEBREAKER: Molly Jones going over for Lancashire just before the break helped them into a 22-point lead going into the interval.

MATCHFACTS

YORKSHIRE

4 Amelia Brown (Huddersfield)

9 Emma Kershaw (York)

2 Evie Cousins (Leeds)

3 Tamzin Renouf (York)

5 Phoebe Hook (St Helens)

1 Georgie Dagger (York)

20 Ruby Walker (Leeds)

14 Izzy Northrop (Leeds)

6 Caitlin Casey (St Helens)

16 Shona Hoyle (St Helens)

12 Lucy Murray (Leeds)

7 Savannah Andrade (York)

13 Bella Sykes (Leeds)

Subs (all used)

8 Izzy Brennan (York)

17 Liv Wood (York)

21 Ebony Stead (Leeds)

22 Ruby Bruce (Leeds)

10 Zoe Hornby (York)

23 Mollie Iceton (Huddersfield)

Tries: Hook (2), Stead (55)

Goals: Walker 0/2

LANCASHIRE

1 Grace Banks (Wigan)

24 Eboni Partington (York)

25 Georgia Wilson (Wigan)

17 Molly Jones (Wigan)

5 Anna Davies (Wigan)

20 Jenna Foubister (Wigan)

21 Isabel Rowe (Wigan)

8 Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)

23 Katie Mottershead (St Helens)

10 Darcy Stott (St Helens)

11 Charlotte Melvin (Leigh)

22 Eva Hunter (Wigan)

13 Emily Rudge (St Helens)

Subs (all used)

19 Mia-Jayne Atherton (Wigan)

4 Rachael Woosey (St Helens)

15 Jade Gregory-Haselden (Wigan)

7 Luci McColm (St Helens)

2 Beri Salihi (St Helens)

Tries: Hunter (5, 78), Davies (10), Banks (15, 68), Partington (35), Jones (40), Woosey (62), Rowe (67)

Goals: Rowe 4/6, Salihi 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-10, 4-16, 4-20, 4-26; 8-26, 8-32, 8-38, 8-44, 8-50

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Yorkshire: Phoebe Hook; Lancashire: Grace Banks

Penalty count: 0-6

Half-time: 4-26

Referee: Tara Jones