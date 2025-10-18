Lancashire hold on to win Women’s Origin

LANCASHIRE 20 YORKSHIRE 14

KASEY SMITH, Boundary Park, Oldham, Saturday

LANCASHIRE overcame a late fightback from Yorkshire to secure a second triumph over the White Rose county in the latest instalment of Women’s Origin.

Coming a year before the World Cup kicks-off, this encounter offered England head coach Stuart Barrow plenty to reflect on as he shapes his plans for the tournament in Australia.

The Lancashire side powered to a dominant 50–8 victory in the first clash at Sewell Group Craven Park and entered the rematch as firm favourites, their line-up featuring nine players from this year’s all-conquering Wigan team.

Yet a gritty Yorkshire side this time refused to crumble. Starved of possession but defending with intent, they withstood Derek Hardman’s side for long periods and threatened a late comeback against Lancashire, who failed to put the game to bed with numerous chances spurned.

The Red Roses moved with real intent early on, Megan Williams and Isabel Rowe combining beautifully to release Beri Salihi down the flank. A try seemed inevitable but Phoebe Hook was there, darting across to drive Salihi into touch with a superb last-ditch tackle.

Katie Mottershead sparked an attack from acting-half, selling a dummy and bursting through for a sharp half-break. As the Yorkshire defence scrambled to recover, Jenna Foubister kept the move alive, lofting one for Molly Jones on the left edge who unselfishly handed to Eboni Partington for a try in the corner to open the scoring.

The penalty count in the opening 40 minutes told its own story — Yorkshire conceded four to Lancashire’s one with the White Rose side repeatedly penalised for holding on too long in the tackle and for ball strips, as they struggled to withstand Lancashire’s relentless pressure.

Lancashire kept chipping away at the resolute Yorkshire defence, and they improved their score after finding Anna Davies free in the opposite corner for a 10-0 lead, as Rowe nailed a difficult touchline conversion.

Yorkshire never threatened the home side’s line, with a goal-line drop-out being the closest they came in the first half. Lancashire’s dominance suggested they arguably should have been further ahead.

They did find a ruthless edge, though, scoring shortly after the break when Yorkshire were penalised for dissent, with Rowe setting up Mary Coleman to power over then converting.

But against the run of play, Yorkshire hit back, sparked by a lightning-fast run from Vicky Whitfield, who intercepted a pass as Lancashire were lining up for a fourth try. A determined Rowe sprinted back and pulled her down to prevent the score, but Yorkshire kept the pressure on, and Hook touched down in the corner, injecting belief into her side.

Lancashire were stunned moments later when Ruby Walker delayed a pass for Tamzin Renouf who powered through to put Yorkshire firmly back in the contest with Walker also converting.

With just five minutes remaining, they struck again. Evie Sexton collected a Hook pass to drive over for the third.

All eyes turned to Izzy Brennan who had a chance to level, but the conversion didn’t have the legs as Lancashire clung on.

And Lancashire would have the final say, with Davies getting her second on the hooter to seal the game.

GAMESTAR: Katie Mottershead wreaked havoc on Yorkshire with her darting runs from dummy-half, keeping Lancashire on the front foot throughout the full 80 minutes.

GAMEBREAKER: Anna Davies’ last-gasp try made sure Lancashire would get the win.

MATCHFACTS

LANCASHIRE

1 Beri Salihi (St Helens)

2 Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie)

3 Molly Jones (Wigan Warriors)

20 Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)

5 Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors)

22 Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)

21 Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors)

8 Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)

23 Katie Mottershead (St Helens)

16 Mary Coleman (Wigan Warriors)

24 Eva Hunter (Wigan Warriors)

17 Emily Rudge (St Helens)

4 Megan Williams (Wigan Warriors)

Subs (all used)

15 Mia Atherton (Wigan Warriors)

13 Emily Baggaley (Leigh Leopards)

14 Luci McColm (St Helens)

7 Erin McDonald (St Helens)

12 Charlotte Melvin (Leigh Leopards)

9 Rachael Woosey (St Helens)

Tries: Partington (16), Davies (27, 79), Coleman (44)

Goals: Rowe 2/4

YORKSHIRE

1 Ebony Stead (Leeds Rhinos)

5 Amelia Brown (Huddersfield Giants)

14 Amy Hardcastle (St Helens)

3 Emma Kershaw (York Valkyrie)

2 Phoebe Hook (St Helens)

16 Caitlin Casey (St Helens)

20 Ruby Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

17 Shona Hoyle (St Helens)

23 Ruby Bruce (Leeds Rhinos)

13 Ella Donnelly (Leeds Rhinos)

21 Lucy Murray (Leeds Rhinos)

12 Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie)

22 Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos)

Subs (all used)

24 Izzy Bibby (York Valkyrie)

25 Evie Sexton (York Valkyrie)

6 Izzy Brennan (York Valkyrie)

9 Mollie Iceton (Huddersfield Giants)

4 Shannon Brown (Leeds Rhinos)

Tries: Hook (56), Renouf (60), Sexton (75)

Goals: Walker 1/2, Brennan 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0; 16-0, 16-4, 16-10, 16-14, 20-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Lancashire: Katie Mottershead; Yorkshire: Ruby Walker

Penalty count: 4-2

Half-time: 10-0

Referee: Tara Jones