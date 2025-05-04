Late drama as Swinton Lions end North Wales Crusaders’ unbeaten start

SWINTON LIONS 26 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 20
IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday
FRANK SERGENT claimed a late winner as Swinton produced an epic second-half showing to send North Wales to their first league defeat of the season with some stunning tries.
After Jack Stevens had put the Lions in a good position with a kick down to the left corner, they opened the scoring after five minutes when Tommy Porter put a nice kick through the defence and Lloyd Roby was wrongfooted by the bounce. Jamie Reddecliff was following up and collected the ball to score by the posts, leaving Dan Abram a simple conversion.
Crusaders hit back quickly when former Swinton man Jordy Gibson put out a nice short pass for Sam Wilde to score wide out and Jamie Dallimore goaled.
There was a further chance for both sides but on each occasion the kick on the final tackle ran dead.
From a penalty in the 18th minute, North Wales swung the ball left and Patrick Ah Van went over in the corner.
Jordan Case and Kieran Taylor were both held up, and there was a skirmish when a Swinton player was high in the tackle and fists were thrown.
Swinton’s Finley Beardsworth was then sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle and Dallimore kicked the penalty.
North Wales went further ahead two minutes from the break when Ollie Brookes finished off a fast passing movement to score in the left corner for 16-6.
Swinton made a good start to the second half, putting immediate pressure on the line, but good defence held them out.
A second home try did come on 45 minutes, when Gav Rodden produced a nice short kick through for Stevens to chance and score under the posts with Abram converting.
Swinton took the lead three minutes later when with a superb weaving run, Ellis Anderson went in on the left and Abram converted.
Further pressure forced a goal-line drop-out by North Wales, then George Roby grounded his brother Lloyd behind the goal-line.
Josh Eaves put North Wales back in the lead with 17 minutes left when he dived in from close range.
But the visitors knocked on at the restart, which put Swinton in a great position, and on the first tackle, they were awarded a penalty for a high shot, which Abram kicked to level at 20-20.
Stevens then forced a goal-line drop-out with a couple of minutes left and from the follow-up attack, Will Roberts spun a long spiralling pass for Sergent, who went in wide out, Abram maintaining his 100 percent record from the tee.
GAMESTAR: Swinton centre Ellis Anderson was a thorn in North Wales’ side and scored a stunning try.
GAMEBREAKER: Lions winger Frank Sergent’s winner with a couple of minutes left.
MATCHFACTS
LIONS
19 Dan Abram
25 Frank Sergent
22 Aaron Lynch
2 Ellis Anderson
5 Harry Higham
31 Will Roberts
6 Jack Stevens
8 Adam Sidlow
18 Tommy Porter
20 Jamie Reddecliff
11 Gav Rodden
36 Jake Davies
13 Kenny Baker
Subs (all used)
9 George Roby
15 Jordan Brown
16 Finley Beardsworth
33 Alfie Sinclair
Tries: Reddecliff (5), Stevens (45), Anderson (48), Sergent (77)
Goals: Abram 5/5
Sin bin: Beardsworth (33) – dangerous tackle
CRUSADERS
1 Lloyd Roby
5 Patrick Ah Van
3 Kieran Taylor
4 Matt Reid
21 Ollie Brookes
22 Jamie Dallimore
7 Jordy Gibson
13 Olly Davies
19 Josh Eaves
10 Chris Barratt
12 Cole Oakley
11 Sam Wilde
28 Jordan Case
Subs (all used)
8 Jack Houghton
14 Joe Baldwin
23 Paddy Jones
32 Anthony Walker
Tries: Wilde (8), Ah Van (19), Brookes (38), Eaves (63)
Goals: Dallimore 2/5
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10, 6-12, 6-16; 12-16, 18-16, 18-20, 20-20, 26-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Lions: Ellis Anderson; Crusaders: Jordy Gibson
Penalty count: 8-8
Half-time: 6-16
Referee: Adam Williams
Attendance: 801