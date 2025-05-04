Late drama as Swinton Lions end North Wales Crusaders’ unbeaten start

SWINTON LIONS 26 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 20

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

FRANK SERGENT claimed a late winner as Swinton produced an epic second-half showing to send North Wales to their first league defeat of the season with some stunning tries.

After Jack Stevens had put the Lions in a good position with a kick down to the left corner, they opened the scoring after five minutes when Tommy Porter put a nice kick through the defence and Lloyd Roby was wrongfooted by the bounce. Jamie Reddecliff was following up and collected the ball to score by the posts, leaving Dan Abram a simple conversion.

Crusaders hit back quickly when former Swinton man Jordy Gibson put out a nice short pass for Sam Wilde to score wide out and Jamie Dallimore goaled.

There was a further chance for both sides but on each occasion the kick on the final tackle ran dead.

From a penalty in the 18th minute, North Wales swung the ball left and Patrick Ah Van went over in the corner.

Jordan Case and Kieran Taylor were both held up, and there was a skirmish when a Swinton player was high in the tackle and fists were thrown.

Swinton’s Finley Beardsworth was then sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle and Dallimore kicked the penalty.

North Wales went further ahead two minutes from the break when Ollie Brookes finished off a fast passing movement to score in the left corner for 16-6.

Swinton made a good start to the second half, putting immediate pressure on the line, but good defence held them out.

A second home try did come on 45 minutes, when Gav Rodden produced a nice short kick through for Stevens to chance and score under the posts with Abram converting.

Swinton took the lead three minutes later when with a superb weaving run, Ellis Anderson went in on the left and Abram converted.

Further pressure forced a goal-line drop-out by North Wales, then George Roby grounded his brother Lloyd behind the goal-line.

Josh Eaves put North Wales back in the lead with 17 minutes left when he dived in from close range.

But the visitors knocked on at the restart, which put Swinton in a great position, and on the first tackle, they were awarded a penalty for a high shot, which Abram kicked to level at 20-20.

Stevens then forced a goal-line drop-out with a couple of minutes left and from the follow-up attack, Will Roberts spun a long spiralling pass for Sergent, who went in wide out, Abram maintaining his 100 percent record from the tee.

GAMESTAR: Swinton centre Ellis Anderson was a thorn in North Wales’ side and scored a stunning try.

GAMEBREAKER: Lions winger Frank Sergent’s winner with a couple of minutes left.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

19 Dan Abram

25 Frank Sergent

22 Aaron Lynch

2 Ellis Anderson

5 Harry Higham

31 Will Roberts

6 Jack Stevens

8 Adam Sidlow

18 Tommy Porter

20 Jamie Reddecliff

11 Gav Rodden

36 Jake Davies

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

15 Jordan Brown

16 Finley Beardsworth

33 Alfie Sinclair

Tries: Reddecliff (5), Stevens (45), Anderson (48), Sergent (77)

Goals: Abram 5/5

Sin bin: Beardsworth (33) – dangerous tackle

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

5 Patrick Ah Van

3 Kieran Taylor

4 Matt Reid

21 Ollie Brookes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

13 Olly Davies

19 Josh Eaves

10 Chris Barratt

12 Cole Oakley

11 Sam Wilde

28 Jordan Case

Subs (all used)

8 Jack Houghton

14 Joe Baldwin

23 Paddy Jones

32 Anthony Walker

Tries: Wilde (8), Ah Van (19), Brookes (38), Eaves (63)

Goals: Dallimore 2/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10, 6-12, 6-16; 12-16, 18-16, 18-20, 20-20, 26-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Ellis Anderson; Crusaders: Jordy Gibson

Penalty count: 8-8

Half-time: 6-16

Referee: Adam Williams

Attendance: 801