Late tries cement Bradford Bulls’ victory at Doncaster

DONCASTER 22 BRADFORD BULLS 30

KEITH McGHIE, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

JOE KEYES moved into the 1,000 career points club as Bradford kept pace with Toulouse at the top of the table thanks to a late surge which earned their seventh successive league win.

The halfback had to wait until the final minute as Brian Noble’s side clinched their 15th consecutive victory over Doncaster, whose last success in the fixture was in April 1973.

But several times during an absorbing contest the South Yorkshire side threatened to end more than half a century of hurt.

The lead changed hands multiple times with the Bulls eventually coming out on top by virtue of scoring six tries to four.

Doncaster, having gained back-to-back wins for the first time this season, promoted the ever-industrious Brad Knowles to the starting line-up, while having Hull FC’s 2024 young player of the year Logan Moy on dual registration.

Bradford named the same 21-man squad as the one who beat Widnes, although James Meadows returned after injury at fullback in place of Luke Hooley, nursing a slight knock from training, while Emmanuel Waine came in for Nathan Mason on the bench.

The game kicked off in a steady rain shower and barely a minute had gone when James Donaldson went down with a knee problem and had to be helped off.

It was a sign of things to come as Kieran Gill and Jordan Lilley were also withdrawn during the contest.

“We managed the troops really well,” pointed out a relieved Noble. “Doncaster made it difficult but sometimes you have to win ugly.”

Waqa Blake, who stepped out of a tackle, then Zac Fulton, with a fine solo run, scored early tries, one of which Lilley converted.

After a high Bradford kick bounced favourably for the hosts, they got onto the scoreboard when Luke Briscoe managed to score wide out.

On the half-hour mark, a Craig Hall kick in-goal was chased successfully by Edene Gebbie and with Connor Robinson goaling, it was 10-10.

The second half proved equally even, and when a Keyes kick wasn’t dealt with by the home defence, the ball bounced loose and Fulton was quickest to pounce and put Bradford in front again. Meadows was entrusted with the kicking duties, but was wayward.

After 54 minutes, a high Bradford kick bounced and fell kindly for Doncaster to spin it wide from where Gebbie outpaced the desperately-chasing defence to score, with Robinson’s conversion nudging the hosts ahead for the first time.

The lead lasted just three minutes as Mitch Souter spotted a gap and succeeded in diving through it from dummy-half, with Keyes, his side’s third player to take the tee, adding the extras.

Again the pendulum swung with an dazzling solo effort from Moy taking him diagonally behind the posts. Robinson converted for 22-20.

But with five minutes remaining, a last-tackle move to the right ended with Jayden Okunbor scurrying into the corner and, although the rain was falling again, the sun was once more shining for Bradford, who were two points up.

Finally the match was settled when Ebon Scurr barged through from close range and Keyes had a straightforward opportunity to make his four-figure milestone.

GAMESTAR: Bradford’s James Meadows ran hard and direct from the less-accustomed role of fullback while always involved and catching well.

GAMEBREAKER: It wasn’t until Ebon Scurr charged over in the closing seconds that this tight tussle was settled.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Craig Hall

5 Luke Briscoe

4 Reece Lyne

3 Brad Hey

18 Edene Gebbie

24 Watson Boas

7 Connor Robinson

8 Brad Knowles

9 Greg Burns

10 Suaia Matagi

11 Sam Smeaton

14 Jacob Jones

13 Loui McConnell

Subs (all used)

20 Isaac Misky

29 Will Gardiner

21 Tyler Hepi

28 Logan Moy

Tries: Briscoe (23), Gebbie (30, 54), Moy (61)

Goals: Robinson 3/4

BULLS

6 James Meadows

27 Jayden Okunbor

3 Waqa Blake

4 Kieran Gill

5 Guy Armitage

7 Joe Keyes

9 Jordan Lilley

15 Logan Bayliss-Brow

14 Mitch Souter

8 Michael Lawrence

11 Zac Fulton

12 Matty Gee

13 James Donaldson

Subs (all used)

10 Ebon Scurr

21 Emmanuel Waine

20 Ronan Michael

18 Sam Hallas

Tries: Blake (9), Fulton (15, 50), Souter (57), Okunbor (75), Scurr (79)

Goals: Lilley 1/2, Meadows 0/1, Keyes 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 4-10, 10-10; 10-14, 16-14, 16-20, 22-20, 22-24, 22-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Brad Knowles; Bulls: James Meadows

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 10-10

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas