Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

TOM JOHNSTONE is back in the outright lead in Super League’s try-scoring race.

The Catalans Dragons winger scored two tries in a big win over Salford Red Devils, taking him to 24 for the campaign and clear of Leigh Leopards’ Josh Charnley, who drew a blank in his side’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24

2 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 22

3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 17

4= Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 15

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 15

Goals

1 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 67

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 65

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 62

4= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 59

Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 59

Points

1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 158

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 145

3= Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 138

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 138

4 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 137

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 30

2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21

3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 20

4 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17

5 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 16

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 16

Goals

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 84

2 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74

3 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 73

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 56

5 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 44

Points

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 184

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 170

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 128

5 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 124

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 17

2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 14

3= Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13

Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13

5= Jack Render (Hunslet) 12

Cameron Brown (Cornwall) 12

Goals

1 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 66

2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 64

3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 63

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 61

5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 56

Points

1 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 157

2 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 146

3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 141

4 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 135

5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 120

