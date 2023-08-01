Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

TOM JOHNSTONE is back in the outright lead in Super League’s try-scoring race.
The Catalans Dragons winger scored two tries in a big win over Salford Red Devils, taking him to 24 for the campaign and clear of Leigh Leopards’ Josh Charnley, who drew a blank in his side’s defeat at Wigan Warriors.
Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.
BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24
2 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 22
3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 17
4= Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 15
Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 15
Goals
1 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 67
2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 65
3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 62
4= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 59
Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 59
Points
1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 158
2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 145
3= Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 138
Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 138
4 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 137
BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 30
2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21
3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 20
4 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17
5 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 16
Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 16
Goals
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 84
2 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74
3 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 73
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 56
5 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 44
Points
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 184
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 170
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 128
5 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 124
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 17
2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 14
3= Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13
Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13
5= Jack Render (Hunslet) 12
Cameron Brown (Cornwall) 12
Goals
1 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 66
2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 64
3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 63
4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 61
5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 56
Points
1 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 157
2 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 146
3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 141
4 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 135
5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 120