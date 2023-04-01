“Leeds aren’t in the top four clubs in Super League” claims Jon Wilkin following Rhinos’s loss to Hull KR

LEEDS RHINOS went down 20-12 to Hull KR last night, with the game live on Sky Sports.

Rohan Smith’s men were lacklustre from start to finish with Jordan Abdull’s kicking game causing havoc at the back for Leeds’ outside backs.

The Rhinos have won three from seven games at the start of the 2023 Super League season, but pundit Jon Wilkin’s previous comments about Leeds not being in the top four Super League clubs was brought up after the loss.

Wilkin continued to defend those comments.

“Can I contextualise those comments? When I said that that was based on the last two seasons when Leeds finished fifth,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports last night.

“I got criticised by Leeds fans for making those comments and that is fair cop but they had finished fifth three years on the run.

“They are a big club and limped into the play-offs last year. Those comments are based on the reality of where Leeds are at.”

Wilkin went further, discarding Leeds as a top four Super League club.

“I said fourth, fifth or sixth is a good result for Leeds, even after this start to the season.

“The history of the last 24 months I am telling you that Leeds aren’t in the top four clubs in Super League.

“I would be happy for them to prove me wrong, I think they’re an amazing club and have a rich history with success.

“I look at that club in awe but on the field they’re not where they want to be.”