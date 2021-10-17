Leeds prospect Broadbent out to build on big year

Jack Broadbent is happy to play any position if it means more appearances for Leeds Rhinos.

After three outings in 2020, the Academy product who turns 20 next month has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign capped by an England Knights call-up, with Broadbent scoring two tries against Jamaica in the Knights’ 56-4 win at Castleford on Friday night.

Primarily a centre, he also operated at fullback, on the wing and in the halves during 14 matches this year, in which he bagged nine tries.

Had it not been for a two-month injury lay-off, there would likely have been more action for the former Batley Boys and Dewsbury Moor junior – not that he’s complaining.

“I could not have asked for a better year. It has probably kick-started my career,” said Broadbent, who gained valuable experience via loan spells at Featherstone and his hometown club Batley in 2019.

“I had a bit of an injury, but you have got to face them and it is character building. There will be downs as well as the highs.

“Take that out and I might have got a couple more games, but I am absolutely buzzing to have been playing regular first-team rugby.

“I’ve only played two games in my actual position, but knowing numerous roles has got me a lot more games. It is something to have in my armoury, so I am happy with that.”

Eight of Broadbent’s tries came in a three-match sequence and he admitted: “It is always good to get over, but my tries were pretty much walk-ins. The work was done by everyone else, but I’ll take them.”

His fellow Rhinos Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon and Levi Edwards were also in the Knights’ squad for the game against Jamaica at Castleford.

“I think the average age was 21, so it’s looking to the future,” he pointed out.

“It is about building and getting ready for the 2025 World Cup, a long-term plan.”

