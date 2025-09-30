Leeds Rhinos and Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield names his five greatest ever players

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield has named his five greatest ever players.

Sinfield, who won seven Super League Grand Finals, three League Leaders Shields, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups with Leeds during his time in the 13-man code, was speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast where he was asked to name his top five.

Among those listed was recently knighted Sir Billy Boston, who made almost 500 appearances for Wigan during an illustrious career with 31 Great Britain caps in his locker.

Sinfield also named two other Wigan heroes.

“I’m going to start with Billy Boston, he’s just been knighted and rightly so,” Sinfield said.

“Ellery (Hanley) has got to be in there. I’m going to say Andy Farrell, so we’ve got a modern-day player in there.”

Sinfield also noted two international stars in his top five as well.

“Then I’m going to pick a couple of guys from overseas. Wally Lewis, an Australian, and it’s only right we have a New Zealander in there, so I’m going to say Stacey Jones.”