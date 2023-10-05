Leeds Rhinos announce “biggest commercial deal” in club’s history with remarkable 15-year partnership

LEEDS RHINOS have announced the “biggest commercial deal” in their history with an incredible 15-year partnership with AMT Auto.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “AMT are a family business, they are a lovely group of people. Neil is a lifelong Leeds rhinos fan and a top bloke

“This is a 15-year partnership agreement, and the stadium will be known as the AMT Headingley Rugby stadium.

“It is the biggest commercial deal the club has ever done and today is the start of a brilliant partnership.

“It’s outstanding, its a great thing for rugby league and the Rhinos. It’s great for Headingley Stadium, having been involved for almost 30 years and spending £44 million on the stadium, this is the most significant day I have ever experienced as it’s the culmination of the work we have put in regarding the rebranding and redevelopment over the years.”

Owner of AMT, Neil McGawley – a lifelong Leeds fan – has said: “It’s a fantastic day, as a massive fan of Leeds sport and the Rhinos, I’m really proud and excited to invest in this partnership. I’ve been a lifelong fan.

“I get to invest and be involved with a club that I love and get to fulfil the company’s ambitions as well. I’m looking forward to success for the Rhinos and AMT.”

