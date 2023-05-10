Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith addresses Harry Newman-Tom Holroyd incident following Salford Red Devils loss

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has addressed an incident involving Harry Newman and Tom Holroyd in the tunnel following the club’s 22-12 loss to Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Both men are known for their fiery passion, but this almost went overboard with the pair allegedly having to be pulled apart in the tunnel.

Now, Smith has had his say.

“These things happen from time to time, it’s not something we condone or want to happen but players get frustrated and disappointed,” Smith said during his pre-match press conference.

“And they are both very passionate guys that want to do well. They had a bit of a disagreement and that was left there and then. Everyone has moved on.”

Smith believes it was symptomatic of the passion on display throughout the playing group, but the Australian emphasised that they need to go about it in a better way.

“Those guys have known each other and been mates for long periods of time. It’s just one of those things that happens in sports.

“There is a a better way of doing it but there is no shortage of passion or desire among the group. Sometimes you have to temper it a little bit.

“I wouldn’t say such incidents are common but they are not uncommon. I would say clubs would have minor incidents that are quickly resolved.”