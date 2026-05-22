Leeds Rhinos demolish Huddersfield Giants

LEEDS RHINOS 52 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 0

PHIL CAPLAN, AMT Headingley, Friday

On a night summer rugby arrived, Leeds took their total of points in home and away games against the hapless Huddersfield to 108, and, at least temporarily, returned to the top of the league.

Brodie Croft silenced the doubters after his move to Warrington next year was confirmed with a virtuoso performance, as the Rhinos ran in nine tries without reply.

Beleaguered Giants, now without Asher O’Donnell and banned Taane Milne, were looking for a new coach bounce, Jim Lenihan promising a “clean slate”, while Leeds aimed to respond to their first defeat in six games at Wigan without Steve Prescott Man of Steel leader Lachie Miller, banned for three games.

As a result, exciting Fergie McCormack was given his Super League bow.

Kick off was delayed by 15 minutes because of hold ups on the M62 which affected the match officials and some players, Leeds seemingly unbothered, James McDonnell and Harry Newman offloading in the first set and when Jake Connor’s third high kick was spilt, the hosts struck.

Newman’s offload was the catalyst and Croft, booed early on, put Mikolaj Oledzki over between the posts with a lovely pass.

From the restart, Cameron Smith broke clear, Croft with another lovely pass found McCormack and McDonnell sent in Newman, Connor goaling from the touchline.

Huddersfield briefly got into the contest from Tui Lolohea’s 13th minute 40/20 but a forward pass undid them as the game settled into a grind.

On the back of a penalty for a high tackle on evasive McCormack, Connor kicked high from close in, Croft and Jacob Gagai competed for the ball in-goal, which just stayed in play for Ryan Hall to dot down.

McCormack knocked on from the restart set, Croft superbly bundling Connor Carr into touch.

On the back of it, Smith set Cooper Jenkins free up the middle and Croft, who had a significant hand in everything, supported to the posts.

Huddersfield were looking for the kind of second-half revival they’d shown in their previous performances against Warrington and Saints and won a Captain’s Challenge on half way to gain a penalty but Lolohea knocked on.

Leeds gained a penalty and Connor kicked grubbered through for Maika Sivo to gather and go over in the corner to maintain his remarkable scoring run.

Then, Hall was denied a North Stand-side break by a forward pass, but the visitors were caught offside from a scrambled kick and, just before the hour, Croft with a lovely pass sent Newman careering over.

The Rhinos were in no mood to let up either and, after Sivo broke clear from a Connor pass, Huddersfield conceded two set restarts and a penalty and Watkins sent in McDonnell.

Leeds were purring and Jenkins returned with a midfield break with Connor’s sumptuous pass sending Oledzki in for his second try.

Just before the end, Rhinos brought up the half century after Chris Patolo had botched a play the ball, McCormack sending in Chris Hankinson.

Leeds conceded late tries at the Accu that annoyed head coach Brad Arthur but were completely dominant this time.

Lenigan has a huge job ahead of him.

GAMEBREAKER: Brodie Croft’s try just before the half-hour took it to 24-0 and there was no way back for the Giants from there.

GAMESTAR: Had a hand in most of the Leeds tries and bagged one himself, Brodie Croft turned the boos from the home fans about his departure to cheers.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The only time the visitors looked like scoring, Brodie Croft came across to hammer Connor Carr into touch.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Brodie Croft (Leeds)

2 pts – Harry Newman (Leeds)

1 pt – James McDonnell (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

28 Fergie McCormack

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley (C)

2 Maika Sivo

6 Brodie Croft

7 Jake Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Cooper Jenkins

14 Chris Hankinson

12 James McDonnell

17 Cameron Smith

Subs (all used)

11 Kallum Watkins

13 Keenan Palasia

20 Presley Cassell

23 Danny Levi

18th man (not used)

26 Tom Nicholson-Watton

Also in 21-man squad

22 Riley Lumb

– Jacob Hardy

– Zak Lloyd

Tries: Oledzki (5, 72), Newman (8, 58), Hall (24), Croft (28), Sivo (48), McDonnell (65), Hankinson (78)

Goals: Connor 8/9

GIANTS

1 Niall Evalds

41 Lee Kershaw

42 Lewis Jagger

3 Jacob Gagai

24 Connor Carr

6 Tui Lolohea

32 Oli Russell

23 Chris Patolo

9 Zac Woolford

14 Fenton Rogers

12 Sam Hewitt

13 Harry Rushton

8 Tristan Powell

Subs (all used)

20 Mathieu Cozza

17 Joe Greenwood

15 Matty English

40 Cole Geyer

18th man (not used)

16 George King

Also in 20-man squad

18 Kieran Rush

28 Logan Blacker

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0; 28-0, 34-0, 40-0, 46-0, 52-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: Brodie Croft; Giants: Tristan Powell

Penalty count: 7-3

Half time: 24-0

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 14,132