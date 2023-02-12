Leeds Rhinos have work to do ahead of Super League opener says Rohan Smith

LEEDS RHINOS will need to be much better in Thursday’s season opener at Warrington Wolves than they were in their final pre-season game, Rohan Smith has warned.

Their last friendly hit-out resulted in a comprehensive 26-4 defeat away at Super League rivals Hull KR.

Leeds have lost all three of their pre-season ties against top-flight opposition, with the East Yorkshire reverse following their defeat to Wakefield Trinity in the Festive Challenge on Boxing Day and a late loss at Leigh Leopards last month.

Against Hull KR, their performance was marked by numerous errors, but head coach Smith said afterwards that “today’s execution means nothing for next week’s execution”.

However, he conceded ahead of this week’s curtain-raiser: “We’re going to have to be a lot better against a very aggressive and willing Warrington team that has clearly shown what they are going to be about.”

Smith says he is a long way from knowing the team he will select at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“We’ve got 22 or 23 players that will be ready and available, Super League-ready players,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of versatility in our squad. It’s a matter of settling on the best balance for round one.”

Leeds made nine signings in the off-season, although lower-league recruits Leon Ruan and Toby Warren are unlikely to feature in the first team from the start.

Two of their signings will also miss the beginning of the season through injury.

Luke Hooley is continuing his recovery from ankle surgery, while Nene Macdonald won’t have recovered from a torn quad.

Smith said of the latter: “He hasn’t done the work to be ready for round one. He’s close, but when he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

Also sidelined will be England internationals Harry Newman and Mikolaj Oledzki, with hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively, while youngster Max Simpson has been ruled out for the whole season after surgery on a knee injury suffered in training.

Meanwhile Smith has confirmed that he will not appoint a full-time captain for the start of the season.

Kruise Leeming was club captain last year but the role was shared between several players in the closing stages of their run to the Grand Final.

Smith explained: “We want everyone to see themselves as a leader to someone. No one person is more important than another.”

