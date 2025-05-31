Leeds Rhinos hold on for emotional derby win over Wakefield Trinity

LEEDS RHINOS 22 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 18

PHIL CAPLAN, AMT Headingley, Saturday

LEEDS withheld a thrilling second-half comeback from Wakefield to claim a sixth win in seven games and return to third place.

Both of these sides look like play-off material with each scoring three tries, the difference proving to be two penalties at the end of the first half.

There were stand-out performers on each side – Kallum Watkins, Jake Connor and Lachlan Miller for the Rhinos; Max Jowitt, Josh Rourke and Mike McMeeken among the Wakefield best.

A highly-charged, hugely emotional occasion, Leeds’ annual MND Awareness Game centred around marking the passing of Rob Burrow almost exactly a year before and was a fine spectacle.

Wakefield played the underdogs card despite winning at AMT Headingley on their return to Super League in round one. Oliver Pratt, Liam Hood and Josh Griffin all came back into the Trinity side while Morgan Gannon was rested by the Rhinos to make way for the return of James Bentley.

In near perfect conditions for the running rugby that characterises both sides, timely interceptions saved both sides early as James McDonnell prevented Jay Pitts sending Caius Faatili through the middle for the visitors, then Tom Johnstone stopped a Miller pass finding support on the outside.

On their next set Leeds opened the scoring. Connor, Ash Handley and Bentley combined before Connor’s steep kick on the last was plucked out the air by confident Harry Newman at the posts.

Wakefield forward Seth Nikotemo was replaced in the aftermath but was able to return.

Isaiah Vagana and Faatili spilled possession and Rourke got across superbly to cover a Brodie Croft grubber for Newman, only for Connor to wrong-foot the defence with a fine step to double the lead.

But McDonnell spilt the ball from the restart and Corey Hall’s magnificent pass sent Lachlan Walmsley over in the corner, Jowitt converting from the touchline.

But when Jowitt’s high, shallow kick on the last was caught in the wind, Croft and Connor prompted and – on the back of a set restart – Miller crabbed and found Handley with a long pass who put Riley Lumb in at the corner.

Connor’s touchline conversion went over via a post and he kicked two further points when Jowitt was deemed to have attacked the legs of Croft as he kicked on the last.

Twice more in the closing plays of the opening period Wakefield were penalised, and Connor kicked his fifth goal of the half following a ball steal to end a dominant 40 minutes by the hosts with a 22-6 lead.

Miller, who was a menace, was withdrawn at half-time, and Wakefield reduced the arrears when, on a back-to-back set, Jowitt followed his own early grubber and goaled from out wide.

With 15 minutes left, Rourke released Corey Hall who found Jowitt on the inside to set up a thundering finish.

Leeds had to hang on in defence for much of the time that remained. Connor dropped a Lino high kick to put them under pressure but the home line held, while Lino’s pass to Cameron Scott was forward.

Sam Lisone spilt the ball and Jay Pitts was caught late to invite a final flurry, which Bentley was sin-binned for trying to keep at bay with a late tackle.

And although Wakefield won a repeat set with 30 seconds to go, again the white home wall held firm.

GAMESTAR: The stifling defence and choice passing to keep the ball moving from Kallum Watkins summed up Leeds’ desire.

GAMEBREAKER: With the final play, Lachlan Walmsley tried to chip round the Leeds defence to no avail and the Rhinos held on.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Nearly 16,000 fans in perfect unison celebrating the life of Rob Burrow with a rousing, tear-filled minute’s applause in tribute before kick off.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Kallum Watkins (Leeds)

2 pts Max Jowitt (Wakefield)

1 pt Jake Connor (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

23 Riley Lumb

18 Jake Connor

6 Brodie Croft

10 Keenan Palasia

14 Jarrod O’Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

12 James McDonnell

11 James Bentley

28 Kallum Watkins

Subs (all used)

19 Tom Holroyd

13 Cameron Smith

15 Sam Lisone

17 Cooper Jenkins

18th man (not used)

16 Morgan Gannon

Also in 21-man squad

20 Jack Sinfield

27 Ethan Clark-Wood

– Presley Cassell

Tries: Newman (9), Connor (21), Lumb (32)

Goals: Connor 5/5

Sin bin: Bentley (78) – late tackle

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

2 Lachlan Walmsley

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

1 Max Jowitt

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

31 Caius Faatili

11 Seth Nikotemo

12 Josh Griffin

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

18 Isaiah Vagana

21 Mathieu Cozza

3 Cameron Scott

28 Harvey Smith

18th man (not used)

25 Jack Croft

Also in 21-man squad

14 Thomas Doyle

24 Matty Russell

30 Jayden Myers

Tries: Walmsley (24), Jowitt (49, 65)

Goals: Jowitt 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 18-6, 20-6, 22-6; 22-12, 22-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match:​

Rhinos: Kallum Watkins​; Trinity: Max Jowitt

Penalty count: 3-2

Half-time: 2-6

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 15,397