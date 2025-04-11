Leeds Rhinos name Caitlin Beevers as their new captain

DESPITE being out injured until July, England international Caitlin Beevers has been named the new club captain of Leeds Rhinos.

Having been a vice-captain to the now retired Hanna Butcher for the past two seasons, Beevers will now step up to lead the team both on and off the field.

The centre, who is a product of the Rhinos’ academy system, made her debut as a 16-year-old in their first ever game against Bradford Bulls and has gone on to play in ten finals with the side, winning two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups.

“From a young age, my ambition has always been to play for the Rhinos, even before the Super League was created.” said Beevers, who is still recovering from a PCL reconstruction.

“Rugby has been my life since I started playing at six years old, and after dedicating eight years to the club, I’ve always been committed to giving my all for the badge.

“Being appointed vice-captain at 21 was a huge moment for me, but now, to be named club captain—especially after being out for a fair bit of this season—is a massive honour. I would like to give enormous thanks to the staff and the girls; this season looks like it’s going to be a good one.”

Leon Crick, Leeds Rhinos Women’s interim head coach, added: “Caitlin has been part of the Rhinos team since our first season and it has been fantastic to see her journey from our Academy to an established Super League and England player.

“She is a natural leader both on and off the field and is always driving high standards. She is respected by her team mates and I know she is proud to lead this group and the team she grew up supporting.

“Unfortunately, she still has a few months to go with her rehab, but we can’t wait to welcome her back later in the season.”

Until Beevers returns to action, new Australian signing Mel Howard will continue to act as Rhinos captain.