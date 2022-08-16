Leeds Rhinos provide update on Harry Newman’s hamstring injury

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has suffered a new hamstring injury rather than a reoccurrence of his previous one, the club have confirmed.

Newman was forced off in Leeds’ Super League victory at Hull KR last week.

The 22-year-old missed almost the entirety of the first half of the season with his previous hamstring injury, but scans have revealed this to be a different one.

The Rhinos have not put any timescale on Newman’s recovery, with four matches left of the regular season – Leeds are currently in a play-off spot – and a World Cup with England ahead in October.

After the Robins win, Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said that regardless of whether it was the same one, “if it’s a hamstring it’s bad news”.

Meanwhile, Max Simpson and James Donaldson have had successful ankle and knee operations respectively.

Leeds host Warrington Wolves on Friday night with Kruise Leeming (foot), James Bentley and Tom Briscoe (both ankle) also still out, while Cameron Smith and Bodene Thompson suffered respective hand and rib injuries against Hull KR.