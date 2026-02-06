Leeds Rhinos star set to appear on BBC’s Gladiators

LEEDS RHINOS will get some national exposure on BBC television this weekend when women’s player Ella Donnelly appears on Saturday night’s edition of Gladiators.

Back-rower Donnelly, who is also a serving doctor in the Armed Forces, will take part in a number of battles of speed, strength and endurance against the Gladiators with the hope of progressing to the next round ahead of fellow contestant Ciara.

Filming for the show took place last year, with camera crews present at a Leeds Rhinos training session to catch Donnelly in action on the field.

“It was a really good experience and I am excited to see it come out,” said 29-year-old Donnelly, who earlier this year was called into the England National Performance squad for the first time.

“They came down to do a bit of filming at the club and I think the cameras got in the way of training a bit. The cameraman told me that Lois (Forsell, coach) was formidable. They were trying to shots but we were trying to train, but it was really good.

“Some of the girls and Lois came along to support me in the arena, and it was really nice having them there.”

It is not the first time this year that Rugby League has appeared on the show, with former Wigan St Judes player Tyler Spence, who was also part of England’s under-23s nine-a-side rugby league team at the 2018 Commonwealth Championships in Australia, taking part in last weekend’s episode and progressing to the second round.

The show, fronted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, airs on BBC One at 5:45pm and is also available to watch later on BBC iPlayer.