Leeds Rhinos thrash York Knights ahead of Las Vegas showdown with Hull KR

LEEDS RHINOS 46 YORK KNIGHTS 14

DAVE CRAVEN, AMT Headingley, Friday

LACHIE Miller proved a constant thorn in York Knights’ side as Leeds Rhinos prepped for Las Vegas in style.

The silky full-back was heavily involved in five tries as Brad Arthur’s team brought the competition newcomers crashing back to earth.

York had produced a stunning comeback victory against champions Hull KR on their Super League bow last week.

But ruthless Leeds, who saw ex-NRL winger Maika Sivo score twice on debut after 14 months out injured, quickly reminded them life can be tough at the top.

Aussie ace Miller was a catalyst but fellow countryman Brodie Croft also shone, veteran wideman Ryan Hall chalked up another brace and Man of Steel Jake Connor successfully made his own return to prove his fitness in time for next Saturday’s Sin City date with Rovers.

The clubs had not played each other in a competitive fixture for 31 years but York had been firmly in the contest when level 6-6 just before the half-hour.

However, a devastating spell of three tries in just six minutes suddenly saw Leeds – who had lost their opener at Leigh Leopards – in full control.

Chris Hankinson’s well-placed grubber forced a drop-out and, from there, Miller’s pass found Sivo proving too big for Ben Jones-Bishop.

Croft broke clear from his own 20m from the kick-off as Hall finished off a stellar, flowing move involving Miller again and Danny Levi.

But more was to come when Miller danced across the York defensive line, keeping the ball alive before finding Kallum Watkins, whose sublime pass found Hankinson for Leeds’ fourth try.

Connor’s third conversion sent his side in 22-6 ahead and it would need some resurgence of Brisbane Broncos proportions to give the Knights a shot.

However, while the NRL champions’ narrowly failed to overturn KR’s big advantage in Thursday’s thrilling World Club Challenge, it wasn’t anywhere near as close here.

Miller’s disguised short pass slipped Watkins over, but that was chalked off for obstruction.

It didn’t matter. Just as York, who continued trying to play with the ball, looked like opening them up, Hall popped up to intercept Nikau Williams’ pass to race 60m in the 50th minute and it was game over.

Still, Mark Applegarth’s time are full of spirit, as illustrated in that historic opening night win.

And, so, when Liam Harris dummied through on halfway with a smooth run, Jordan Thompson’s finish was fully-deserved on his 200th Super League appearance.

But Harris missed the simple conversion and Croft glided through a huge gap to score a solo try of his own.

Croft then turned provider for a Newman try before Fiji star Sivo got his double, doing his chances of featuring in Vegas no harm at all.

James McDonnell had given Leeds an 11th minute lead but York responded, Paul Vaughan setting them in motion with a thunderous carry down the middle before following up later in the set when powering onto Paul McShane’s last-tackle dummy-half pass.

By the time Scott Galeano got a well-worked last-minute consolation, though, the gulf in class was clear to see.