Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants preview and 21-man squads

LEEDS RHINOS will be without fullback Lachie Miller after he was suspended for three matches.

Youngster Fergus McCormack will be Leeds’ number one in Miller’s absence, head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Presley Cassell also comes in for Tom Holroyd for the Rhinos whilst Zak Lloyd and Jacob Hardy are also included in the 21-man squad.

Huddersfield Giants’ new head coach Jim Lenihan has named a 20-man squad asAsher O’Donnell drops out due to a failed HIA against St Helens, whilst Taane Milne serves his one-match ban picked up also in Round 11.

Sam Hewitt returns after his injury absence, as Connor Carr replaces the injured Adam Swift.

SQUADS

Rhinos: 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jake Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Presley Cassell, 22 Riley Lumb, 23 Danny Levi, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 28 Fergus McCormack, Zak Lloyd, Jacob Hardy.

Giants: 1 Niall Evalds, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Fenton Rogers, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Kieran Rush, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 23 Chris Patolo, 24 Connor Carr, 28 Logan Blacker, 32 Oliver Russell, 40 Cole Geyer, 41 Lee Kershaw, 42 Lewis Jagger

Referee: Jack Smith

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Huddersfield 22, Leeds 56 (SLR8, 17/4/26)

Huddersfield 0, Leeds 26 (SLR25, 4/9/25)

Leeds 28, Huddersfield 6 (SLR8, 18/4/25)

Huddersfield 6, Leeds 34 (SLR19, 25/7/24)

Leeds 24, Huddersfield 30 (SLR8, 19/4/24)

Huddersfield 21, Leeds 12 (SLR23, 27/8/23)

Leeds 54, Huddersfield 0 (SLR16, 23/6/23)

Leeds 18, Huddersfield 17 (SLR8, 9/4/23)

Leeds 18, Huddersfield 14 (SLR25, 24/8/22)

Huddersfield 30, Leeds 16 (SLR15, 10/6/22)

Super League summary

Leeds won 42 (includes win in 2011 play-offs)

Huddersfield won 15

4 draws

Leeds highest score: 86-6 (H, 1999) (also widest margin)

Huddersfield highest score: 48-24 (H, 2012) (Widest margin: 38-6, A, 2011)

ASH HANDLEY needs two tries to reach 150 for his career.

– 137 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

– 6 for Featherstone Rovers (2016-2018, loan/dual-registration)

– 5 for England (2021, 2023-2024)

(0 for England Knights, 2018)

ASH HANDLEY needs four points to reach 500 (Super League).

– 496 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)