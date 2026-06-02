Leeds Rhinos v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

LEEDS RHINOS welcome back Jack Bird and Tom Holroyd for their much-anticipated clash against St Helens on Thursday.

Bird returns to the squad after minor knee surgery three weeks ago whilst Holroyd is back in contention having missed the last game against Huddersfield Giants with a back injury.

Lachie Miller, meanwhile, will miss the second game of his three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, St Helens boss Paul Rowley is forced into two changes with Noah Stephens being stood down after coming off the field at Castleford Tigers following a failed Head Injury Assessment.

Jackson Hastings, following the match against the Tigers, was issued a two-match penalty notice and so will be unavailable this week as well as next week’s fixture at home against Warrington Wolves.

That means that Rowley has called up youngsters George Whitby and Alfie Sinclair into the 21-man squad.

SQUADS

Rhinos: 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jake Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Presley Cassell, 22 Riley Lumb, 23 Danny Levi, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 28 Fergus McCormack, 33 Jack Bird

Saints: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 20 Lewis Murphy, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair, 30 Tom Humphreys

Referee:

STATS