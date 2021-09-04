Leeming field-goal on 88 minutes wins it for Rhinos

Kruise Leeming kicked a field-goal after 88 minutes to win the second game of Magic Weekend that had gone to golden point, with Leeds Rhinos defeating Hull FC 25-24 in a thriller.

The game was in the balance throughout, with Hull 16-14 ahead at the break thanks to tries from Dannny Houghton and Carlos Tuimavave, both converted by Marc Sneyd, with Sneyd also kicking two penalties.

The Rhinos had taken the lead early with a try to Rhyse Martin, who also converted and then kicked a penalty to lead 8-0. Hull drew level through Houghton’s converted try and Sneyd’s first penalty, and they took the lead with Tuimavave’s converted try before Harry Newman brought Leeds back level with an outstanding individual score.

Sneyd kicked another penalty just before the interval and another soon after the break before Jake Connor touched down and Sneyd’s conversion put Hull ten points ahead on 50 minutes.

Leeds fought back with a brilliant try for Kruise Leeming on he right wing from a wonderful slipped pass from Newman. Martin’s goal went in off the post to make it 20-24 and they drew level on 71 minutes with a try to the returning Jack Broadbent, although Martin missed the relatively simple conversion.

Both sides had field-goal attempts during golden-point time, but it was Leeming who finally found the target with just two minutes to go.

Rhinos: T – Martin (5), Newman (26), Leeming (53), Broadbent (71); G – Martin 4/5; FG – Leeming (88)

Hull: T – Houghton (10), Tuimavave (20), Connor (49); G – Sneyd 6/6

Half-time Attendance 35,104

