Leigh determined to maintain integrity

LEIGH owner Derek Beaumont is counting the cost of facing Catalans Dragons last week, but he insists he has no regrets at seeing the French trip through.

In a post-match tweet, the Centurions Chairman revealed that Covid issues caused disruption during the run-up to the clash, which the Dragons won 64-0.

Bur rather than forfeit the fixture, Beaumont says he felt it crucial to send a side to Perpignan for the integrity of his club and the competition.

Leigh flew out of Manchester on the morning of the match last Monday on a privately-chartered plane.

Ahead of the Magic Weekend meeting with Hull KR, it was the Centurions’ heaviest defeat of a challenging campaign.

Coming after the 42-12 defeat at St Helens, it took Leigh’s points concession to more than 100 in two games and 766 in 19 Super League matches.

The Centurions are facing an immediate return to the Championship after their elevation to the top-flight through a bidding process to replace Toronto Wolfpack.

“Doing it tough but doing it right,” wrote Beaumont.

“Advised give 24-0 and take 35k fine with 15k suspend and protect lads for Magic and save 36k on going over to get a 64-0.

“We would only ever do the right thing as av (sic) all year despite our own Covid issues, £11k and 40 point loss but av (sic) integrity!”

Leigh handed a debut to Australian prop Jai Whitbread, their recent signing from Gold Coast Titans, just 72 hours after he landed in the UK.

The side also included his former Titans’ team-mate Sam Stone, the Malta international second rower who was making his third appearance for the club.

The pair, who are both 23, have signed contracts through to the end of 2022, with the Centurions plotting a quick return to the top-flight.

Leigh have also agreed a deal for next season with Catalans’ former Wigan and Hull KR forward Joel Tomkins, who was among the Dragons’ substitutes on Monday.

Halfback Ben Reynolds, who started a third spell at Leigh when he was signed from Toulouse Olympique in April, has agreed terms until 2023, while prop Adam Sidlow has extended his contract to cover next year.

Leigh have also announced the signing of Warrington Wolves forward Rob Butler on a two-week loan deal.

