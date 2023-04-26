Leigh Leopards announce their next pre-match Super League entertainment for Castleford Tigers clash

DEATH, taxes and Derek Beaumont pulling out all the stops: the three certainties in life.

It’s safe to say that the Leigh Leopards owner has put his money where his mouth over the years and is now reaping the rewards of what appears to be the making of a stable Super League club.

Ten games in and the Leopards have won five of them – not exactly a bad return for a newly-promoted side – with Beaumont’s rebrand from ‘Centurions’ to the ‘Leopards’ now coming into its own.

Since the start of the 2023 Super League season, Beaumont has also gone further at the Leigh Sports Village – he has tried to make every home fixture a night to remember.

From Scouting For Girls to T’Pau, from Lottery Winners to Toploader, there has been an array of entertainment for the family with attendances certainly matching the enthusiasm through the doors.

Now, ahead of their next Super League fixture against the Castleford Tigers, Beaumont and the Leigh club have announced their next pre-match entertainment.

That is The Review who describe themselves on Twitter as: “one of the UK’s most consistently in demand party bands. With thousands of weddings and performances all over the country in the last 11 years.”

A fifty-minute live performance will take place in the build-up to next weekend’s fixture on Friday 5 May.