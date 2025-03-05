Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam blasts Salford Red Devils situation as “embarrassing”

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has blasted the situation at Salford Red Devils as “embarrassing” ahead of his side’s trip to Hull FC tomorrow night.

The Red Devils have been in and out of a sustainability cap of £1.2 million with a takeover last week not ensuring the stability of the club’s future as of yet.

Salford players have yet to be paid whilst head coach Paul Rowley could only name 17 players for Friday’s clash against Castleford as rival Super League sides circle his best players.

For Lam, he is unhappy with how the situation has unfolded.

“I’m going to stay out of the politics of all that, and I’d like to make a comment on it, but I won’t,” Lam said.

“The first (game against St Helens) disappointed us, it gave an 82-point start to a team that are going to be in the top six.

“It’s ridiculous, absolutely embarrassing for everyone involved in the sense of it not being a fair playing field.

“Whatever needs to happen with that, I’ve got my opinion, but I’m going to keep it to myself – it just needs to be knocked on the head as soon as possible.”