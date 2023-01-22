Leigh Leopards confirm signing of former Leeds Rhinos star ahead of Super League 2023

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of a former Leeds Rhinos and Super League star ahead of Super League 2023.

That man is prop Ava Seumanufagai who is expected to link up with the club later this week.

The 31-year-old has signed a one-year deal, but will be familiar to Super League fans given the 30 appearances he made at Headingley in 2019 and 2020.

Seumanufagai, who was released from his Canterbury Bulldogs contract at the end of the 2022 NRL season, began his career with the Wests Tigers in 2013.

After 105 appearances in five seasons, the New Zealander made the move to Cronulla Sharks where he played just 13 times in two seasons.

A move to Leeds then saw Seumanufagai lift the Challenge Cup trophy in 2020 under then head coach Richard Agar, but he left a lasting impression on the Rhinos’ fans.

Now, they will get to see the 31-year-old once more – but for Super League rivals Leigh who were victorious over Leeds in a friendly on Saturday.