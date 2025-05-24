Leigh Leopards continue winning Super League start against Warrington Wolves

LEIGH LEOPARDS 42 WARRINGTON WOLVES 6

IAN RIGG, Leigh Sports Village, Saturday

LEIGH made it two wins from two as a top-flight outfit with an impressive display over Warrington.

Both teams brought in loan players from St Helens, with the Leopards securing Amy Taylor and the Wolves team including youngsters Mollie Brussels and Emma Lowe.

It was the more experienced Taylor who had the biggest influence on the game, directing her new side well as they scored seven tries – all converted by Charlotte Melvin – to ease past a Warrington side yet to win in any competition this year.

Wire started well enough with Hollie Gregory getting them into a good position in the Leopards’ half in the early minutes, but lost the ball at the crucial moment.

Leigh tried to hit back on the next play after a good run by Mollie Young, only for an excellent tackle from Dani Bound to stop Emily Baggaley scoring a certain try by the posts.

But they opened the scoring on nine minutes when Mackenzie Taylor went from a 20-metre scrum to score on the right.

The Wolves almost hit back straight away when the impressive Bound darted towards the line, then Jess Panayiotou was held up on the whitewash.

Leigh lost Young to a head-injury assessment on 17 minutes, but her side went further ahead shortly afterwards when Abby Latchford took three defenders over with her to score.

Two minutes later, they were in again when Kate Howard scored with her first touch of the ball off the bench.

The Warrington defence was now being stretched all over the pitch and the Leopards got a penalty for a hair pull in front of the posts, from which pressure on the line saw Baggaley crash under the posts.

Wolves hit back four minutes from the break when Bound dummied her way through to score by the posts and Emma Knowles converted, but they still went in 24-6 behind and proved unable to close the gap any further.

Howard was held up just after the restart with some good defence on show from the Wolves, but the Leopards hooker grabbed her second of the afternoon soon enough by scoring under the posts from a short pass.

Four minutes later, they were over again when Warrington lost the ball in their own half and Abi Johnston cut in from the wing to score.

Hattie Dogus scored their final try on the hour, twisting through a tiring defence to go under the posts and take Leigh past the 40-point mark.

Megan Condliffe had a great chance for Warrington late on, but a great gang tackle from the Leopards held her just short, while a good tackle knocked Johnston into touch at the other end.

GAMESTAR: Amy Taylor demonstrated a great kicking game and caused lots of problems for Warrington.

GAMEBREAKER: Three Leigh tries in seven minutes midway through the first half.

MATCHFACTS

LEOPARDS

1 Hattie Dogus

2 Toryn Blackwood

3 Mackenzie Taylor

4 Mollie Young

28 Abi Johnston

24 Amy Taylor

7 Leah Morris

25 Emily Baggaley

6 Rhianna Burke

10 Alice Fisher

11 Storm Cobain

12 Charlotte Melvin

27 Abby Latchford

Subs (all used)

9 Kate Howard

8 Eleanor Dainty

16 Lucy Johnson

15 Sam Brazier

Tries: M Taylor (9), Latchford (20), Howard (22, 49), Baggaley (27), Johnston (53), Dogus (60)

Goals: Melvin 7/7

WOLVES

5 Sydney Alderman-Smith

19 Hollie Brussels

2 Kerrie Evans

4 Hannah Goddard

21 Isabelle Malyon

1 Hollie Gregory

7 Emma Knowles

24 Jess Panayiotou

9 Dani Bound

10 Megan Condliffe

11 Emily Downs

3 Olivia Argent

13 Millie Bell

Subs (all used)

8 Ellie Dooney

17 Albany-D Coates

– Emma Lowe

20 Charlotte Nixon

Tries: Bound (36)

Goals: Knowles 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 24-6; 30-6, 36-6, 42-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Leopards: Amy Taylor; Wolves: Dani Bound

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 24-6

Referee: Owen Taylor