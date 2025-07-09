Leigh Leopards halfback handed new contract

LEIGH LEOPARDS coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that Ben McNamara will remain with the squad beyond this season.

McNamara was soon to be off-contract, having signed a two-year deal when he joined from Hull FC at the end of 2023.

But Lam, who coached him as a junior at Sydney Roosters while father Steve McNamara worked at the club, revealed the 23-year-old was signed on for the future.

“Benny will be here next year,” he said of McNamara, who has become an established presence for Leigh this season, appearing in each of their past twelve games after being limited to only nine outings in his first campaign.

“The position we’re looking at for Ben is at nine, but he’s done such a good job in the halves so he’s one of those players who is so valuable to the squad.

“Moving forward, I’ve got to keep working hard with him to get him to another level as soon as we can.”