Leigh Leopards sign Castleford Tigers winger Innes Senior

LEIGH LEOPARDS have signed Innes Senior on a two-year deal from Castleford Tigers.

Ireland international winger Senior was released from the final year of his contract at Castleford to make the move.

The 25-year-old, whose twin brother Louis is still with the Tigers, scored 24 tries in 45 appearances with his former club, taking him to 62 career tries.

He swaps places with Darnell McIntosh, who left Leigh to sign a two-year deal at Castleford.

Leopards coach Adrian Lam said: “I have been a big fan of Innes over the years.

“He has the X-factor about him and he can break tackles at will when he is playing confidently and at the top of his game.

“His genuine speed is certainly an asset that we welcome into our squad and his ability to score tries and long-range tries is what we are all looking forward to.

“He has great size, he competes well, and he is a player that we are excited to watch develop further within our system.”

Senior said: “It’s a massive opportunity for me, and I’m ready to take it.”

He is Leigh’s third new signing for 2026, after Jacob Alick-Weincke from Gold Coast Titans and St Helens youngster Oliver Polec.