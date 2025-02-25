Leigh Leopards suffer injury blow as Adrian Lam names likely replacement

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be without back-rower Frankie Halton for a number of weeks after he suffered a groin injury in his side’s 24-10 win over Huddersfield Giants at the weekend.

Halton is going to see a specialist today after going for scans yesterday (Monday) with the Leopards now awaiting the results.

Head coach Adrian Lam has also revealed Halton’s likely replacement for the fixture against Catalans Dragons this weekend.

“Frankie Halton went for scans yesterday, he is seeing the specialist today so we probably won’t know until the end of the week,” Lam said.

“It will be a couple of weeks for Frankie off the back of that. We will make a decision about who needs to come in to replace him.

“The players that will come in will be either Andy Badrock or Louis Brogan, they are both local Leigh players and came through the Swinton program.

“I am excited to get those two involved, both have had really good pre-seasons.”