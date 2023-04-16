Leigh Leopards thrash Wakefield Trinity to ramp up pressure on Mark Applegarth’s men

LEIGH LEOPARDS thrashed Wakefield Trinity in another dismal afternoon for Mark Applegarth’s men in Super League.

It was nip and tuck in the early exchanges with Wakefield belying their lowly position in the Super League table to cause Leigh all sorts of problems.

However, the Leopards should have had the opening try when Tom Briscoe charged down the wing, only for his pass inside to Ben Reynolds being deemed forward by referee Marcus Griffiths.

Wakefield were looking dangerous though and almost caused the visitors even more problems when Will Dagger streaked through the line, before Griffiths adjudged an obstruction in the build-up.

That laid the platform for the first points of the afternoon on 25 minutes as Josh Charnley found space down the left and his pass inside to Gareth O’Brien was timed to perfection. Ben Reynolds couldn’t convert, however, as Leigh led 4-0.

The Leopards weren’t in a mood to mess about and a superb Lachlan Lam break ended with Reynolds crossing under the posts on the half-hour. This time, Reynolds converted for a 10-0 lead and that’s how it stayed until half-time.

Wakefield’s problems were compounded shortly after the break when a brilliant Charnley break laid the platform for Lachlan Lam to sprint home from 40 metres. Reynolds converted to make it 16-0 after 46 metres.

This time Charnley scored himself on 55 minutes, picking up a bouncing ball to finish expertly in the corner. Reynolds converted from the touchline to make it 22-0.

Another acrobatic Charnley effort stretched the lead to 28-0 before Joe Mellor finished up a Reynolds bomb to run home. This time Reynolds couldn’t convert as Leigh led 32-0.

Wakefield Trinity

33 Will Dagger

18 Lee Kershaw

4 Reece Lyne

21 Samisoni Langi

2 Jorge Taufua

20 Morgan Smith

7 Mason Lino

10 Jai Whitbread

9 Liam Hood

17 Renouf Atoni

31 Sam Hewitt

11 Matty Ashurst (C)

13 Jay Pitts

Substitutes

8 Eddie Battye

15 Liam Kay

16 Josh Bowden

19 Kevin Proctor

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

34 Innes Senior

Leigh Leopards

17 Gareth O’Brien

2 Tom Briscoe

4 Ricky Leutele

1 Zak Hardaker

5 Josh Charnley

15 Ben Reynolds

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

16 Oliver Holmes

24 Kai O’Donnell

13 John Asiata

Substitutes

6 Joe Mellor

18 Matty Davis

25 Nathan Wilde

27 Ava Seumanufagai

Also in 21-man squad

3 Ed Chamberlain

19 Aaron Smith

23 Jacob Gannon

26 Umyla Hanley

Tries: O’Brien (25), Reynolds (30), Lam (46), Charnley (55, 68), Mellor (71)

Goals: Reynolds 4/6

Half-time: 0-10

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Scoring sequence: 0-4, 0-10; 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-32