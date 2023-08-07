Leigh Leopards tie down Kai O’Donnell

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed that Kai O’Donnell has agreed a contract extension until the end of 2025.

The 24-year-old Brisbane born back row forward has been an outstanding acquisition since joining the club in April 2022 and has scored 19 tries in 40 games so far.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “This is huge news for the club and gives us continuity going forward. Kai’s performances over the past 12 months or so have been unbelievable.

“I remember saying after Kai made his debut at Widnes last year, just a few days after arriving on a plane from Australia, that we had a special player on our hands.

“Kai’s signing is huge for Leigh, our left edge and the town. He’s an unbelievable competitor and wants to be the best at everything he does. More often than not he is.

“It’s a huge thing to come 12,000 miles at a young age and settle in another country. Kai’s opportunities in Australia were limited but I saw something in him and took good recommendations from people we trust over there.

“I knew from day one he was the kind of guy we needed at the club. It’s a massive boost for us in Wembley week. There’s something really special happening at our club and I’d like to thank Derek (club owner Derek Beaumont) and Kai’s agent Liam Ayoub for making it happen.”

Kai O’Donnell said: “I’m really stoked to be staying. Leigh has become my home away from home.

“Being at Leigh feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. The fans and everyone at the club have all been so welcoming.

“I did think about going home but I had a good chat with Derek a few days ago and the advice he gave me convinced me to stay. I’d also like to thank Lammy (head coach Adrian Lam) who’s played a big part in my decision. The club has been outstanding in being so patient while I reached my decision.

“I’d also like to thank all my family as well as my management.

“Playing at Wembley seems surreal. I’m so excited about it. I never thought I’d ever get the chance in my life to play at Wembley.“