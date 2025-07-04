Leopards’ spots shine bright

WIGAN WARRIORS 8

DAVE PARKINSON, Leigh Sports Village, Friday

Leigh Leopards moved within three points of borough neighbours Wigan Warriors in the Super League following a hard-fought derby success that saw Owen Trout the hero with a crucial score at the end.

The Leopards had fought back from a 0-8 deficit at half-time and showed superb levels of commitment and grit to come away with victory.

It was a close-run opening and two consecutive sets swung it to the Warriors as Jai Field combined with Jake Wardle for the centre to display some wonderful feet to go over ten metres in from touch on the left. Adam Keighran goaled from the wide and Wigan led 0-6.

Leigh’s first real attack looked promising in the eleventh minute before Liam Marshall tapped up a pass from Lachlan Lam and went fifty metres before being chased down by Bailey Hodgson and Josh Charnley. The attack fizzled out with a forward pass.

Wigan threw a second forward pass and Leigh were growing in confidence, with Umyla Hanley bursting down the right and Edwin Ipape kicked forward at the end of the set, only for Frankie Halton to lose control of a difficult ball.

At the other end of the field Hodgson came to Leigh’s rescue with a huge leap to take Harry Smith’s kick and Wigan contained Leigh, forcing Lam to kick from his own twenty metre line.

In the 20th minute a textbook tackle from Keighran dislodged the ball from Halton, allowing the Warriors possession on the their own forty-metre line. They took little time to get to a threatening position but Isaac Liu dropped on Jack Farrimond’s kick.

Leigh did well to give Charnley a running chance in the 24th minute but he didn’t find a pass to the supporting Hodgson and the chance was lost as Field cut him down.

Into the last few minutes of the first half, play became more fractured, mistakes coming from both sides with the likes of Keighran racing downfield for the Warriors and Jack Hughes rolling forward for the hosts.

Sensing the closeness of the contest, as soon as Ben McNamara handled the ball in an offside position after a crunching tackle forced an error from Matt Davis, Keighran added the penalty goal from 35 metres to make it 0-8 to the Warriors in the 36th minute.

Leigh then kicked the ball out on the full from the restart and had to defend again, but they held out until the break.

The Leopards had renewed purpose in the second half and dominated the opening stages. They had the best chance of points too, but Smith caught O’Brien’s kick. However, the Wigan halfback hammered the ball out of play on the full in the 49th minute and the Leopards went on the hunt again.

This time, they were good enough as Ipape and Lam combined to send Tesi Niu over on the left. O’Brien goaled from wide out to make it 6-8.

A tremendous chase from Hanley trapped Marshall in his own in-goal following an early kick from O’Brien but it came to nothing as Leigh sensed a possible victory.

Thirteen minutes from time, Leigh scored a stunning try as Joe Ofahengaue got the ball away and six passes later Hanley passed infield for Ipape to romp to the posts. O’Brien converted and the host’s were in front 12-8.

Leigh thought they had added a third try after 70 minutes but Josh Charnley saw his effort disallowed by video referee Chris Kendall.

Field thought he was going to flash around the outside of the defence within the final couple of minutes but they caught up with him and a rushed offload landed in the arms of Keanan Brand. Leigh pushed for the line in the closing stages and Ipape’s low kick through was kicked away by Field as he lunged for the score, Field followed up but Owen Trout placed a hand on the loose ball and O’Brien added his third goal to send the bulk of Leigh Sports Village into raptures.

GAMESTAR: Edwin Ipape’s second spell on the field saw him simply unplayable, edging it ahead of hard-working Bailey Hodgson and Joe Ofahengaue, and Wigan’s Liam Farrell.

GAMEBREAKER: Owen Trout’s score before the final whistle guaranteed a win for the hosts.