Lewis Martin grabs Hull FC a crucial victory over Leigh Leopards

HULL FC 18 LEIGH LEOPARDS 12

ARINDAM REJ, MKM Stadium, Saturday

LEWIS MARTIN poached a breakaway try for Hull FC to keep their play-off hopes alive, earning a tense triumph after seeing off a comeback by Leigh.

Leigh had been aiming to stay hot on the heels of second-placed Wigan but instead suffered a second successive defeat following their loss against Leeds.

In the first half particularly, Leigh were off form and their disappointing defence contributed to them being 12-0 down at the break – with Cade Cust scoring one try and setting up another in an imposing Hull FC effort.

Although the Leopards roared back to 12-12 with two tries in a five-minute spell early in the second half, Martin then produced the decisive moment to help continue the Airlie Birds’ recent upturn in home form, which had been previously poor, as John Cartwright’s men dealt with a nail-biting end to the game.

Lloyd Kemp, 18, made his Super League debut, having already appeared in the Challenge Cup, when he came off the bench midway through the first half for injured Will Pryce.

Hull also managed minus Aidan Sezer, who was out here with a shoulder problem, although Jordan Lane was a starter.

Leigh, meanwhile, had an unchanged matchday 17 – but this time Robbie Mulhern started at front row, Jack Hughes began on the interchange bench, and Owen Trout was a second-row starter.

Hull, wearing their blue charity kit supporting mental health organisation HEY Mind, scored an early try when Cust swerved to evade Mulhern then went beyond Bailey Hodgson to score.

Cust, though, soon gave away a penalty that was almost costly, as Gareth O’Brien teed up Hodgson to go over – but a try was not given due to an obstruction in the build-up.

Hull then threatened at the other end of the field when Amir Bourouh picked out John Asiata to touch down, but it was ruled out for a forward pass. Asiata, who was making an impact on the game, showed his frustrations but it was the right decision.

Kemp’s arrival came when Pryce limped off and there was a warm greeting for the teenager – and a roar was soon to follow for a home try as Harvey Barron climbed high to take the ball, exchanged passes with Cust, then finished impressively in the right-hand corner.

That gave Hull a 12-0 interval lead that they had deserved – and which Leigh could not cut despite hammering away just before half-time as Keanan Brand could not take a pass from Lachlan Lam when close to the tryline.

Leigh needed a significant improvement in the second half and threatened early when Umyla Hanley was held up by Martin and Cust. And their breakthrough happened when Lam was deemed to have squeezed his way over despite the attentions of a swarm of Hull defenders including Sam Eseh.

The try was given on the field and, after long looks at replays, evidence was not there to overturn.

Suddenly the momentum of the game was shifting – and Eseh giving away a penalty for interference was costly – as Leigh struck again with O’Brien spinning beyond Kemp to touch down, giving the try-scorer a simple conversion to level at 12-12.

The home team needed a response and it came when Super League top try-scorer Martin kicked forward a loose ball and burst clear to score after O’Brien tossed out a pass.

The contest had become gripping because of the fine margins – and Leigh then threatened but Hanley flicked back a risky pass that went behind Brand who was waiting to pounce.

Hull did well to protect their six-point lead and it could have been extended, with four minutes to play, as they were awarded a penalty that gave kicker Zak Hardaker a crack at two points, but his effort went wide.

It was then a pulsating finale – and the game was safe when Kemp threw the ball out on the final play.

GAMESTAR: John Asiata gave an influential first-half display and it was no coincidence that Leigh caused problems when he was off the field.

GAMEBREAKER: Super League debutant Lloyd Kemp had the joyous final touch, batting the ball dead in the last act of the game, to seal a thrilling win for Hull FC.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Harvey Barron’s fine finish came after he had plucked out a high ball and exchanged passes with Cade Cust.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts John Asiata (Hull FC)

2 pts Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

1 pt Cade Cust (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

6 Will Pryce

2 Harvey Barron

5 Tom Briscoe

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

3 Zak Hardaker

14 Cade Cust

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

41 Liam Watts

11 Jed Cartwright

12 Jordan Lane

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

16 Yusuf Aydin

17 Jack Ashworth

34 Lloyd Kemp

39 Sam Eseh

18th man (not used)

27 Matty Laidlaw

Also in 21-man squad

7 Aidan Sezer

21 Will Gardiner

23 Logan Moy

Tries: Cust (8), Barron (24), Martin (59)

Goals: Hardaker 3/4

LEOPARDS

24 Bailey Hodgson

18 Keanan Brand

3 Tesi Niu

4 Umyla Hanley

5 Josh Charnley

6 Gareth O’Brien

7 Lachlan Lam

32 Joe Ofahengaue

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Frankie Halton

8 Owen Trout

13 Isaac Liu

Subs (all used)

12 Jack Hughes

20 Ethan O’Neill

16 Matt Davis

22 Ben McNamara

18th man (not used)

15 Alec Tuitavake

Also in 21-man squad

2 Darnell McIntosh

21 Andy Badrock

29 AJ Towse

Tries: Lam (50), O’Brien (55)

Goals: O’Brien 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0; 12-6, 12-12, 18-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: John Asiata; Leopards: Edwin Ipape

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 12-0

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 10,863