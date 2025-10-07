Liam Byrne’s heartfelt tribute to Matt Peet ahead of Wigan Warriors farewell

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Liam Byrne admits it has still not sunk in that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after running out at The Brick Community Stadium in cherry and white for the final time.

The 26-year-old Ireland international announced last month he would be joining Super League rivals Warrington Wolves.

Byrne will represent Wigan one final time on Saturday if he is selected in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Since joining Wigan in 2017, Byrne has played 152 times and scored four tries.

“I don’t think it has really set in yet,” said Byrne of his upcoming exit.

“I have not thought about it too much. It will probably hit me more afterwards.

“It is a little bittersweet. I am obviously excited with the win and going to Old Trafford, but it’s also my last game here. If we can get the win next week that will also be bittersweet as well.

“It will probably be the off-season when it really sinks in. I will miss the lads massively, and all the coaches as well. I have had an amazing time here and thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Byrne was quick to praise head coach Matt Peet for helping guide his career at Wigan as Peet was in charge of the youth set-up when the forward was signed.

“He has been massive for me,” added Byrne. “He has helped me so much in my career. I have probably always had that feeling of wanting to do my best for him.

“He brought me through when I was 17 and stuck with me. I probably had the first few years just getting to grips with it. It felt like a big leap from where I had come from, from an amateur background.

“It was such a big step up. I felt he was patient with me, he saw the potential in me, and he trusted me.”