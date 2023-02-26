Liam Farrell wants DW Stadium to remain a fortress for Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS captain Liam Farrell wants the DW Stadium to be a place that away teams fear to come to after they opened their home account for the season with a 60-0 win.

Farrell, who has taken over the role as captain following Thomas Leuluai’s decision to retire, believes that with the fans’ support, the DW Stadium will remain a fortress after going through the whole regular-season home schedule without defeat last year.

The England international was on the scoresheet as Wigan scored eleven tries against Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

“One thing, and I know all the lads have been looking forward to it, was coming back here and playing,” he said.

“Last year it was a very good place for us; other teams found it tough coming here to win and we want to make it the exactly the same coming here this year. I think everyone’s really pleased to have been here tonight, including us as players.

“Your home form is one of your main keys in a year and hopefully we can do the same as we did last year.”

Farrell was pleased with how his team-mates bounced back from last weekend’s shock loss at Hull KR.

“As much as it was a great attacking performance, the real positive for us was probably defence,” he said.

“After a disappointing week last week, we wanted to make sure we got the basics right. We had a simple mentality in attack and in defence and we nailed them both.

“As individuals everyone was looking for a better performance than last week. That came together well as a team and we performed really well.

“Even at the back end of this game, all the simple things were being done really well and that was really good to see.

“I don’t want to mention last week too much; it’s been and gone now. But tonight’s a real positive for us.

“The lads who came in were great and Willie Isa was a real difference for us as was Paddy Mago coming off the bench. I just think we performed really well and it’s a step in the right direction now.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.