Lois Forsell excited to see Leeds Rhinos’ latest academy stars

LEEDS RHINOS coach Lois Forsell believes the next batch of Academy players looking to become established Super League stars will add a real spark to their team this year.

Ruby Bruce, Ruby Walker, Ebony Stead and Grace Short all featured for the first team last year after being called up and have since been handed first-team squad numbers for this season, while fellow academy products Lily Thompson and Connie Boyd have also been called into Forsell’s squad.

“It’s really exciting that we’ve brought in quality players like Mel (Howard), Lacey (Owen) and Tally (Bryer),” said Forsell.

“But when some of those homegrown girls got some game time at the back end of last season – just seeing the quality of player we have coming through gave us a bit of a buzz.

“For them to have a full pre-season with the first team will be massive for them but also us as a team.

“Rather than them being on the back foot like last year, they’re going to be involved from the start and that’ll do them the world of good.

“We’ve brought up a couple as well who haven’t played in Super League yet, and it’s just mega exciting to see what they can do and what the club are producing.”