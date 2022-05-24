London Broncos explain decision to part company with head coach Jermaine Coleman

London Broncos have parted company with head coach Jermaine Coleman and his assistant Jy-mel Coleman.

The brothers took charge of the Broncos ahead of this season following the club’s switch to part-time status.

But they have won just one of twelve Championship matches this season, with the side sitting in the relegation zone.

London say that they have made the decision to allow them to appoint a full-time boss again, after Coleman left London Skolars to take the head coach role on a part-time basis.

“Results this season have been below what we expect, and we share the frustration of our supporters,” said Broncos chairman David Hughes.

“Consequently, we are committing to recruiting a full-time coach in the coming weeks who can help to fulfil our long-term objectives and support the club’s success on and off the pitch.”

Jermaine Coleman said: “For the club to realise its true potential in London, the squad requires leadership from a full-time coach. Due to work commitments outside Rugby League, this is not something we are able to fulfil.

“This requirement coupled with our recent results mean we feel now is the right time for a new full-time leader to be appointed.”

The club are welcoming applications for a new head coach, and in the meantime their head of performance, Mike Eccles, will take charge of the team.