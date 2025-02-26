London Broncos face uncertainty over Wimbledon home after break clause activated

LONDON BRONCOS now face uncertainty over their Wimbledon home after a break clause was activated by the Championship club.

The future of the capital club continues to be a point of contention following their relegation from Super League at the end of the 2024 season.

The Broncos had been linked with a new ownership with the Brisbane Broncos rumoured to be in the hunt for a takeover.

However, those links were quickly squashed by the NRL side and the future of the Broncos still remains uncertain.

Add into the mix the broken break clause and more questions are now being raised of the capital club.

London have played at Plough Lane in south west London since 2022 as part of a long-term agreement, but they have decided to activate a break clause in the deal which will see them negotiate a year-rolling contract.

Speaking at a Wimbledon “Meet The Club Board” meeting on Monday evening, Dons managing director James Woodroof said: “We were in a long-term agreement with London Broncos which had a break clause that has been broken. That agreement ends in April of this year.

“They’re a key commercial partner of ours. It does represent a significant revenue line for this football club. We’ve got a good working relationship with them and long may that continue.

“We will, subject to negotiations, switch to a year-by-year contract, rather than being tied in for a huge period of time, which was the original deal. So hopefully it is going to be a rolling one-year deal.”

Because of London’s relegation to the second-tier, Woodroof has admitted that it has caused a financial gap for the Dons.

“The fact that they have been relegated to the Championship means we trigger a much lower payment,” added Woodroof. “Without going into details, that’s a hit to us.”