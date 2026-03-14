London Broncos set sights on the 1895 Cup

LONDON BRONCOS coach Jason Demetriou says Leigh and his former team Wakefield have set a template the ambitious capital club want to follow – on and off the field.

Since sealing a spot in Super League ahead of the 2023 season, in their case through the Championship Grand Final, Leigh have three times made the Super League play-offs, reaching the semi-finals in both the last two years, and won the Challenge Cup.

And Wakefield, where Demetriou played from 2004 until 2010, marked their return to the top flight via club grading after a successful 2024 season in the second tier by earning a play-off berth last time around.

In both cases, crowds have risen while the Leopards (then Centurions) and Trinity each lifted the 1895 Cup as well as claiming success in the end-of season Championship title decider.

Demetriou’s charges have won each of their first five league matches and begin their 1895 Cup campaign with a preliminary-round tie against Barrow on Sunday.

As with the Challenge Cup second-round clash with London amateurs Wests Warriors, the meeting with the Raiders will be at the Richmond Athletic Ground rather than the Cherry Red Records Stadium at Wimbledon.

It’s a competition Demetriou, brought to the club by Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel following their takeover, will be treating seriously, saying: “It was good for both Leigh and Wakefield as they developed under bold owners willing to invest and tried to bring energy, excitement and momentum.

“Those clubs have shown what can be achieved, and while we have a lot of work to do and a long way to go, we want to grow like they have.

“We want to win every game we play and go as far in every competition as we can, and we want to attract as many new fans as we can by providing entertainment.”