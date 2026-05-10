London Broncos set two new records in big win over Midlands Hurricanes

LONDON BRONCOS 64 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 0

DAVID BALLHEIMER Cherry Red Records Stadium, Sunday

LONDON BRONCOS ran in twelve tries in setting two club records – eleven consecutive victories in the league and eleven in all competitions.

The capital side made a perfect start. Aided by a repeat set, they went all the way to the other end and finished off when Gairo Voro ducked under Oliver Roberts before running behind the posts. Dean Hawkins converted.

Midlands captain Jon Luke Kirby made an excellent 30-metre break downfield, but he was tackled by Bobby Hartley, who also gained possession of the ball, but London lost it two tackles later.

The Hurricanes’ next attack ended with a grubber going dead in-goal and London again went the length of the field, Morea Morea finding Liam Tindall, who went over wide out.

The next two possessions resulted in London tries, Voro scampering 40 metres and stretching over the line close to the posts before Morea took a pass from Hawkins and crossed close to the right wing.

Hawkins failed to improve the second of those scores, but he made his first successful kick from out wide, converting Tindall’s second try, this one assisted by Will Lovell on his 33rd birthday.

Midlands finished the first 40 minutes well and spent almost ten minutes inside London’s half. However, the line was never really threatened as potential try-creating kicks or passes didn’t quite work, being either fielded close to the line or going out of play.

London started the second-half like they did the first, scoring on their opening possession. Ben Hursey-Hord crashed onto a suspiciously forward short pass, broke through the defensive line and had Morea on his shoulder to take a pass and go between the uprights.

Morea completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute, his solo weaving run evading grasping tacklers before he touched down near to the posts.

Having goaled those two, Hawkins then faced two more kicks from touch. His attempt to improve Morea’s fourth score kissed an upright and bounced over, but after Voro’s third, he was wide.

After working out that going through the London defence was an almost pointless exercise, Midlands opted to kick early in the tackle count and then chase, hoping for a capricious bounce. London, however, were

waiting for them, because either Morea reached the ball first or it went dead.

In the 70th minute, Sadiq Adebiyi ran onto Hawkins’ pass to score his second try of the season. Hawkins converted.

Two minutes later, Adebiyi reciprocated, passing up the chance for a second score to give one to Hawkins, who appeared to be winded in scoring. Jimmy Meadows took over the kicking duties – Hawkins having

kicked seven of ten – and made no mistake.

The final and best score came on the game’s last play. Like Morea, Voro is a joy to watch running with the ball, and his 50-metre scamper to the line completed his four. Adebiyi took the final kick, but his low strike didn’t get over.

GAMESTAR: Morea Morea. The London fullback dealt with every kick towards him, but Midlands could not deal with him running at them.

GAMEBREAKER: The Broncos scored with their first possession of the game and rarely looked like conceding.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

1 Morea Morea

5 Liam Tindall

2 Elliot Wallis

27 Teddy Davidson

26 Neil Tchamambe

23 Gairo Voro

7 Dean Hawkins

8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard

9 Sam Davis

28 Bobby Hartley

11 Luke Smith

21 Will Lovell

15 Sadiq Adebiyi

Subs (all used)

6 Connor O’Beirne

18 Jimmy Meadows

19 Ben Hursey-Hord

24 Lewis Bienek

Tries: Voro (2, 15, 62, 79), Tindall (13, 25), Morea (18, 42, 50, 59), Adebiyi (70), Hawkins (72)

Goals: Hawkins 7/10, Meadows 1/1, Adibiyi 0/1

HURRICANES

23 Aidan McGowan

1 Todd Horner

5 Luis Roberts

3 Ryan Johnson

2 Matty Chrimes

19 Sully Medforth

7 Lewis Else

8 Jon Luke Kirby

14 Brandon Moore

10 Tyler Dickinson

20 Toby Warren

12 Oliver Roberts

16 Zeus Silk

Subs (all used)

9 Aiden Roden

11 Tom Wilkinson

13 Mikey Wood

28 Isaac Shaw

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 20-0, 26-0; 32-0, 38-0, 44-0, 48-0, 54-0, 60-0, 64-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Gairo Voro; Hurricanes: Brandon Moore

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 26-0

Referee: Arryn Belafonte