‘Lot to learn’ for Hull KR as Willie Peters hails ‘tremendous’ star of derby win

HULL KR boss Willie Peters admitted his side had lessons to learn but was ultimately happy to claim another derby win.

The Robins eventually overcame near rivals Hull FC, who played over an hour with twelve men.

Cade Cust was sent off after 16 minutes for a high shot on Arthur Mourgue, but the Black and Whites refused to go away and got back to within two points, before Hull KR killed the game off in the last quarter with two tries.

“That’s a game that we can get a lot of learnings from but overall, I’m happy to get the two points,” Peters said.

“They’re a really tough team. We knew that beforehand and they found another leg when they went down to twelve.

“They pushed us all the way and that game could have gone either way, but I’m pleased in that last 20 minutes we found something when we needed to.

“I thought it was a very stop-start game without a great deal of flow. We like to go set-to-set but there wasn’t a lot of fatigue in the game.

“We didn’t handle the twelve men very well. We plan for these kinds of scenarios, so there will be a lot of learnings for us there.”

Peters heaped praise on his fullback Mourgue, who went on to play a starring role in the win.

“I thought Arthur Mourgue was tremendous today,” said the coach.

“That game needed an individual to break it open and he did that a few times. He was brave and I was really happy with his game.”