Luke Gale explains why his time at Super League’s Hull FC proved disappointing

WHEN Hull FC were building for the 2022 Super League season, one of their main signings was halfback Luke Gale.

Appointed as captain by then head coach Brett Hodgson, Gale was entrusted with getting the best out of the Black and Whites and inspiring them to perhaps making the Super League play-offs.

Despite a great start to the season for Hull, it didn’t exactly go according to plan with Gale missing a number of games throughout the season through suspension as well as injury.

Reflecting on that chapter of his career, Gale pulled no punches in describing his personal form.

“On the Hull chapter, I was there for a year,” Gale told League Express. Whilst I was there, we did the same thing as they’ve done for a few seasons – we started really well and then fell off the end of a cliff which they did the season before, too.

“I don’t think the bans helped me, I was banned for seven games which wasn’t great.

“On a personal level and collectively, we weren’t good enough. There were probably two or three lads who came out with credit from that season.

“For the rest of us, it was tough and it was a tough place to play, but they’ve done that for the last few seasons and I wasn’t able to rectify that by myself.”

Gale did, however, bring attention to the fact that there have been wholesale changes at the MKM Stadium with his good friend, Jake Trueman, amongst those recruited by new head coach Tony Smith.

“They’ve had a change in the coaching role and the infrastructure and we will see if that makes a difference.

“Credit to them, they’ve signed some good people and one of those is Jake Trueman who is a good friend of mine so we will see how they go this year.”