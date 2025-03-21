Luke Robinson’s message after Huddersfield Giants sink to bottom of Super League

HUDDERSFIELD head coach Luke Robinson wants his side to stick together after their fifth straight Super League loss at the hands of Salford.

One of the Giants’ plus points this year has been their bright starts – they led at the break in all four of their opening fixtures – but at the Salford Community Stadium they found themselves 16-0 down after the half-hour mark.

Speaking after the game, Robinson was left scratching his head to explain why his side were “not at the races”.

“Perhaps it is a combination of the narrow losses taking its toll, I’m not sure,” he said.

“The playing group is distraught. Previously, we have been really good in the vast majority of games.

“I don’t think we were even at the races. One thing you never want to see is your side get out-enthused.

“In sport, it’s about fine margins – we could be in a totally different position than we are now.

“It’s very important not to get too despondent. We have to realise we haven’t been far away this year.”

Robinson also confirmed new signing Niall Evalds is set to join the Giants’ lengthy injury list after suffering a suspected broken metatarsal.

“I’m crossing my fingers that’s not the case, but it’s not looking good at this moment,” he said.

Victorious head coach Paul Rowley paid tribute to his playing group after their first victory in the face of adversity.

“You can’t control the distractions as they take your focus away from the job at hand,” he explained.

“They have tried their utmost to stay on task and they have just been fantastic professionals.

“You could see we looked like a team that was connected and not just one that turned up and picked a shirt up to play in a position.”