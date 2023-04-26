Manly Sea Eagles boss Anthony Seibold on Super League offers, why he turned them down and why he chose the NRL

THERE was a period in time in 2022 when current Manly Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold was linked with a move to Super League with the Leeds Rhinos.

At the time, Leeds had just let go of then head coach Richard Agar with Jamie Jones-Buchanan taking on the role on an interim basis.

However, following Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington’s fact-finding mission Down Under, Norths Devils boss Rohan Smith was appointed as head coach.

Seibold himself has revealed that he has had numerous offers in the past to coach in Super League but turned them down for two major reasons – though he didn’t name the sides.

“I’ve had a couple of opportunities in the past presented to me to coach in the Super League,” Seibold told League Express.

“That being said, it was never the right time as I had firstly NRL opportunities and than secondly international rugby commitments when approached.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching Super League and I enjoyed my time playing in it back with London. It’s a good competition and the best teams are very good.

“Now, my sole focus is Manly and trying to build upon what we are doing here rather than looking to the future.”

Seibold also explained that, despite the widening financial gap between the NRL and Super League, Super League sides are still forces to be reckoned with and that he is enjoying being back in Australia’s most prized competition after a spell with England rugby union alongside Eddie Jones.

“There is greater depth in the NRL and financially it appears to be superior salary cap wise and funding wise to the Super League, but the best Super League teams have always competed against the best of the NRL in the one off matches. Many times they have won over the years,” Seibold continued.

“I’m really enjoying the opportunity and challenge of being back in the NRL. There is plenty of work to do as every club has, but we have great optimism in where we can get to.

“My experiences at Souths (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Brisbane (Broncos) and England Rugby in recent years have given me great perspective and I’ve learnt a lot.

“Coaching is like a piece of string, it just keeps going and going, so there is always something to do.”