Manly Sea Eagles crush Brisbane Broncos

MANLY SEA EAGLES 32 BRISBANE BRONCOS 4

CALLUM WALKER, 4 Pines Park, Sydney, Saturday

MANLY made if five wins from six games under interim boss Kieran Foran with a comprehensive defeat of Brisbane.

Despite trailing just 6-4 at one stage, the Broncos were hit with a Sea Eagles storm as Reuben Garrick racked up 16 points.

Joey Walsh grabbed his first NRL try with minutes gone, waltzing through a gap in the Brisbane defence, but Antonio Verhoeven responded with his own maiden NRL four-pointer moments later.

Brisbane were cut adrift when Lehi Hopoate finished superbly after Josiah Karapani had been sinbinned for holding back Jason Saab on a kick chase.

Garrick added the extras, and was on target again twice more before the break with two penalties, despite Brandon Wakeham enduring a ten-minute breather for a dangerous tackle.

A 16-4 half-time lead wasn’t unassailable for the Broncos, but their task was made even harder when Siosiua Taukeiaho barged over within six minutes of the resumption.

And, as Tolutau Koula raced away to the corner on the hour, fending off Ezra Mam in the process, the Sea Eagles’ victory was all but confirmed.

It just left Garrick to burrow over from dummy-half to cap off a wonderful display and another win under Foran.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tolutau Koula, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Clayton Faulalo, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 19 Joey Walsh, 8 Taniela Paseka, 9 Brandon Wakeham, 10 Ethan Bullemor, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic (C). Subs: 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Nathan Brown, 16 Jackson Shereb, 17 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 18 Blake Wilson (not used), 21 Zach Dockar-Clay (not used)

Tries: Walsh (4), Hopoate (18), Taukeiaho (46), Koula (59), Garrick (80); Goals: Garrick 6/7; Sin bin: Wakeham (32) – dangerous tackle

BRONCOS: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Jesse Arthars, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Antonio Verhoeven, 6 Ezra Mam, 21 Ben Hunt, 10 Jack Gosiewski, 9 Cory Paix, 15 Preston Riki, 11 Xavier Willison, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan (C). Subs: 7 Thomas Duffy, 8 Ben Talty, 16 Va’a Semu, 17 Aublix Tawha, 18 Hayze Perham (not used), 19 Phillip Coates (not used)

Tries: Verhoeven (7); Goals: Walsh 0/1; Sin bin: Karapani (13) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 12-4, 14-4, 16-4; 22-4, 26-4, 32-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sea Eagles: Reuben Garrick; Broncos: Patrick Carrigan

Penalty count: 7-7; Half-time: 16-4; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 17,269