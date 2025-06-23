Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic clarifies Super League link and comments on future

MANLY SEA EAGLES hero Tom Trbojevic has clarified his comments that saw him being linked with a move to Super League.

Last month, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the 28-year-old could be on his way the northern hemisphere due to salary cap pressures at Manly.

In fact, the Australian publication claimed that Trbojevic was even willing to ‘walk away’ from his million-dollar salary so he wouldn’t hold the Sea Eagles back in planning for the future.

Now, Trbojevic has clarified his comments on his future, telling the Australian press: “I think I got asked something along the lines of ‘would you go to a different club than Manly?’

“I said that right now I wouldn’t even consider it at the moment. I love playing for this club and I’ve got two brothers here that I play with as well that I wouldn’t want to play against so that’s where it’s come from.

“I have another year and a half here so it’s not really a worry at all. I love playing for this club and I’m just excited to have the opportunity to get us back to where we need to be.”

The 28-year-old has scored 106 tries in 160 appearances for the Sea Eagles since debuting for the club back in 2015.