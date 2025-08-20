Wigan Warriors ‘need to be better’ as Luke Thompson and Bevan French updates given

MATT PEET insists that his Wigan Warriors side needs to be better following a 10-6 loss to Hull KR last Friday.

Wigan will go up against play-off hunting Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon and Peet knows that improvement is needed.

“There was a disappointment with the result and the element of the performance, but there were some things we can take pride in and look to build on,” Peet said.

“It’s not enough to say if we had done things differently then we would have won but the fact is we made certain mistakes and credit to Hull KR for forcing that out of us.

“We need to be better.”

Peet has praised Wakefield and head coach Daryl Powell ahead of their clash this weekend.

He said: “I’ve been impressed, firstly, with the squad they’ve assembled, the improvement that Daryl and his coaching staff have got out of the squad as the season has gone on and they are playing a good brand of rugby.

“They are certainly a team that will challenge us with their shape and intelligence of their players.

“We need to see the same desperation in defence and an attitude and commitment to the team. We need to build on that and improve some of our skill with the ball.

“That comes with getting the basics right and knowing your role.”

Peet have also given an update on key pair Luke Thompson and Bevan French, who are both sidelined with calf injuries.

“Luke will be a couple of weeks and potentially more. Bevan could be a similar timeframe but we will see,” he said.

“For Luke, it’s more about that it hasn’t healed as quickly as anticipated. It’s not a re-injury but it has taken longer than we first thought.”