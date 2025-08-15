Matt Peet gives staunch backing for French rugby league as Wigan Warriors hailed for ‘ambition’

MATT PEET has given his staunch backing to French Rugby League as the Wigan Warriors head coach hails his own club for their “ambition and vision” in agreeing to a Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons being played in Paris next year.

It’s not the first time that Wigan and Catalans have taken a game abroad, with the pair visiting Barcelona’s Nou Camp back in 2019.

The Dragons ran out 33-16 winners that day, and now the clubs have come together once more to launch a one-off fixture in the French capital.

Paris has a long history in the game, hosting internationals since the 1930s and the first World Cup Final in 1954.

A Paris St-Germain club was launched for the newly-created Super League in 1996 but lasted only two seasons before going defunct.

And Peet hopes that the fixture, which takes place June 6, 2026, will help Rugby League grow in France.

“I do think it’s an exciting fixture for the club, for Rugby League and for French Rugby League,” Peet said.

“I love the fact that I am part of a club that has the ambition and vision to be a part of such events and I also have an appreciation of Rugby League in France.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who have spent time at Catalans, Toulouse, Villeneuve, Limoux over the years and it’s something we have to build on.

“It’s a potential hotbed of Rugby League and one I’m glad Wigan Warriors are supporting.”

Peet is, however, realistic in suggesting that it should be quality over quantity with regards to taking too many games on the road.

“I don’t know about the number of them and how many we should have because we have a duty to serve our home fans in England, Wigan and the north-west,” he said.

“But when we do do it, we do it really well and to the highest standard and leave a great experience for the place we visit, a flavour of Rugby League and our clubs and to create an experience for our fans – an affordable and accessible one.

“We don’t want to overwhelm them with too many trips abroad. It’s that balance of quality over quantity.”